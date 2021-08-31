Hectic but normal: First day of school met with excitement

Case counts have risen in all age groups, but children saw the highest proportional rise from late June through early August, increasing fivefold, according to Cowlitz County’s latest data report. As of Aug. 26, the county reported 663 cases in children 0 to 11 years old, which is 8% of the total number of cases. There were 544 cases in children 12 to 17 years old, which is 7% of the total number of cases.

However, fewer than 10 Cowlitz County children 0 to 17 years old have been hospitalized, children continue to have the lowest per capita hospitalization rate of any age group and there have been no recorded deaths of children in the county.

In Woodland, Green said most of the mitigation routines are familiar to students. The district still is taking temperatures and making sure kids feel well before school, though parents no longer have to fill out an attestation.

Greene said the mitigation routine has been smooth, but the district already has had some contract tracing to do and is working to get comfortable with the updated COVID-19 response flow chart.

Pickup at the elementary school also needs some adjusting to get up to speed, Greene said, and the district still is doing grab-and-go lunches for all grades which “has been a challenge.”

“It’s kind of nice that it’s hectic,” Greene said. “That means we’re five days a week and have kids back in the building. We’re doing everything we can to keep a safe and sanitary environment.”

