Hectic but normal: First day of school met with excitement

School is back in session in Cowlitz County, and local superintendents said the return to an in-person first day, the first in two years, went as smoothly as could be expected.
“It’s been hectic, but I think that that’s what you kind of expect on the first day of school,” Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said, noting students were excited to be in school, even if that meant some confusion about where classes were located.
Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said it was “so nice to have kids — three-dimensional kids — back.”
“I visited with three third-grade teachers and they were just over-the-top excited to have a first first day with all the kids,” Green said. “It just felt more normal than it has in a long time.”
While having all Castle Rock students back in person since Monday has opened up new logistical problems, Greene said it’s nice to see hallways and classrooms full again.
“We have to figure out how to do things over again,” he said. “We haven’t been this crowded in buildings since before last March, so we’re trying to figure out transportation and making sure all the routes are covered.”
Green said Woodland’s return was smooth, with only a few logistical bumps, such as managing the multiple entry points into the elementary schools meant to reduce crowding.
“Kids were excited, parents were excited, and I’m not sure who was happier,” he said.
At Columbia Heights Elementary School in Longview, students bounced off the bus to the playground or to scope out new classrooms. They shouted to friends through masks, and some asked where they were supposed to do the morning health check, which is no longer required.
Longview’s Cascade Middle School Principal Chris Rugg said it was a busy but enjoyable morning.
Most Kelso students start school Wednesday. Butler Acres students in first through fifth grade will start Sept. 7, after pandemic-related construction delays put the school renovations behind schedule.
This year, while masks and staff vaccines are state mandates, social distancing and close-contact definitions have loosened and districts have been given more leeway in choosing some COVID-19 prevention methods.
Last year, schools had to check students in at the door, take their temperatures and collect forms attesting the students did not have any COVID-19 symptoms or exposures. That now is up to each district.
While generally a close contact is someone who was within six feet of a person with COVID-19 for at least 15 cumulative minutes over a 24-hour period, students who were at least three feet apart when both students were wearing masks and other prevention strategies that were in place do not count as a close contact any more.
Case counts have risen in all age groups, but children saw the highest proportional rise from late June through early August, increasing fivefold, according to Cowlitz County’s latest data report. As of Aug. 26, the county reported 663 cases in children 0 to 11 years old, which is 8% of the total number of cases. There were 544 cases in children 12 to 17 years old, which is 7% of the total number of cases.
However, fewer than 10 Cowlitz County children 0 to 17 years old have been hospitalized, children continue to have the lowest per capita hospitalization rate of any age group and there have been no recorded deaths of children in the county.
In Woodland, Green said most of the mitigation routines are familiar to students. The district still is taking temperatures and making sure kids feel well before school, though parents no longer have to fill out an attestation.
Greene said the mitigation routine has been smooth, but the district already has had some contract tracing to do and is working to get comfortable with the updated COVID-19 response flow chart.
Pickup at the elementary school also needs some adjusting to get up to speed, Greene said, and the district still is doing grab-and-go lunches for all grades which “has been a challenge.”
“It’s kind of nice that it’s hectic,” Greene said. “That means we’re five days a week and have kids back in the building. We’re doing everything we can to keep a safe and sanitary environment.”