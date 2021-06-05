Graduation a welcome celebration together after an unusual year for Kalama High School seniors

KALAMA — For many of the Kalama High school seniors graduating Friday, the ceremony marked not only the end of high school but the end of 13 years growing up together in the school district.

Student representative Maggie Cruser reflected on the big and little moments from kindergarten to senior year that will become "core memories," including a fourth grade wax museum and seeing the football team go to state championships three years in a row.

Setbacks over the past year and a half have been frustrating but in addressing her classmates, Cruser said attending high school during the COVID-19 pandemic was just one in a long line of memories from attending Kalama schools.

"It's something we'll never forget. I wouldn't have wanted to go through it with any other group," she said.

The class of 52 graduates received their diplomas as usual in Chinook Stadium, but the seniors sat in the stands while family and community members sat in chairs on the field to give attendees more space to spread out.

Cruser said she is grateful to graduate in person with her class after spending nearly a year apart.

"When it was in no way normal, this class was what made it worth it," she said.