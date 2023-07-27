Longview School District leaders say the annual summer school program this year has focused on transitioning kids into their next grade, increasing one-on-one connections with teachers and students, and making summer learning enjoyable.

Summer school started July 10 for middle school and elementary students, with school leaders hoping to keep kids up-to-date on their basic skills through smaller class sizes and extracurricular options.

For the younger grades, the program aims to provide more of a fun and social environment ahead of the new school year, said Amy Neiman, the Longview School District director of state and federal programs. High schoolers usually take summer school right after the academic year because their focus is to finish credits.

“(Teachers) think about what’s going to be engaging for them and what they might struggle with,” Neiman said.

Summer school includes improving academic skills in math, English literature and vocational studies, Neiman said. But students also get to visit the school community gardens, and participate in activities like kayaking on Lake Sacajawea.

Class sizes are also smaller, said Jessica Reeves, the district’s summer school principal.

“They don’t feel as intimidated,” Reeves said. “It helps build that one-on-one relationship with the students and teachers.”

The four weeks in July also help keeping kids at their grade level before school starts again in August, Neiman said.

Vocational classes like robotics help bring math into a more hands-on setting, said Mark Pendleton, who teaches robotics at the middle school level during summer school. It helps the middle schoolers are taking their summer school courses at R.A. Long High School, which is large enough for the students and other technical rooms.

“We try to focus on getting kids to love math,” Pendleton said.

When kids enter sixth grade, the transition can feel overwhelming if students don’t have the chance to meet their teachers or peers beforehand, said STEM teacher Alex Weiss.

“There are a lot of reading, math and hands-on transitional skills,” Weiss said. “I think it really helps prepare them.”

English teacher Iyabo Bello said she picked one book for the students to read over the summer and decided to treat the experience as a book club rather than formalized instruction, like what would happen during the full school year.

“It’s really about transitioning them into enjoying books before they go back to school,” she said.

At the elementary school level, students get extra personal attention from teachers and paraeducators on-duty, said summer school director Jayne Poole.

“It’s about filling in any gaps and giving them a boost,” Poole said. “That smaller class means all kids are seen.”

Part of the draw for educators is the fact that at least one teacher from each of Longview’s eight elementary schools is involved with the summer school, Poole added, which is currently housed at St. Helens Elementary School.

“They come and it helps breed ideas for each school,” said St. Helens Elementary Principal Stephanie Teel. “I’ve appreciated watching that collaboration.”

The program ends Friday. Neiman said they invited about 400 elementary school students who school leaders said could benefit from summer school, and 130 kids were officially signed up, with about 12 kids per class at St. Helens.

“It’s getting smoother each year,” Neiman said.