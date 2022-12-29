Free lecture series on books kicks off in January at Lower Columbia College

Lower Columbia College in Longview plans to host a free lecture series this winter focusing on books.
The theme for the "Winter 2023 Community Conversations" lecture series is “Books that Move Us.” Organizers say discussions will focus on literary giants, popular fiction and how reading brings us together. No tickets or reservations are needed to attend.
Lectures are held on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. in HSB 101 on the LCC campus, and also streamed via Zoom. People can watch recorded sessions at lowercolumbia.edu/conversations and students can receive credit for attending the series by enrolling in the class Humanities 106, which is called Community Conversations.
Organizers say this quarter’s lecture series is sponsored by a grant from Humanities Washington.