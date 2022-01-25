Free jackets provided to Mint Valley students Tuesday

Students left one Longview school warmer than when they arrived Tuesday — and not just because of a change in the weather.

Free winter coats were handed out to all of the roughly 380 students at Mint Valley Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon. The coats were provided through Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that makes the jackets themselves and partners with local agencies to provide them to children for free.

“It’s tough to be a great learner when you’re worried about being warm and fed,” Mint Valley principal Brian Mitchell said. “Helping them to get these coats makes the whole school better.”

Operation Warm reached out around Thanksgiving to Lori Carpenter, Mint Valley’s family liaison and coordinator for charitable programs. The nonprofit has a longstanding partnership with Molina Healthcare to provide outreach to communities in Washington, and the two agencies were looking for a school to work with in Southwest Washington.

Carpenter said Mint Valley was selected because they have a large total enrollment and a high percentage of students who would benefit from the free clothes. According to the most recent report by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, 68% of Mint Valley students come from low-income families.

“For a lot of our families and students, it’s one less cost on their plate when they don’t have to buy a new coat. And some of our families have two or three students here,” Carpenter said.

The coats were laid out on tables in the school’s central courtyard and sorted by size. Classes came through one at a time to have students pick out their favorites of the available coats. Many students filled out permission slips ahead of time, which included their coat sizes.

Volunteers from Operation Warm and Molina Healthcare helped the students grab coats, wrote the kids’ initials on the coat tags and put them in a drawstring bag for them to carry home.

Students who were absent Tuesday will receive coats they can pick up from Carpenter’s office later in the week.

After school let out Tuesday, Mint Valley transitioned into a second event organized by Operation Warm and the Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation. The agencies organized a community resource fair starting at 3:45 p.m., where they provided free food boxes to hundreds of families and a vaccine clinic for COVID-19 shots and booster shots available to anyone in the community.

District spokesman Rick Parrish said the resource fair is not officially held by or endorsed by the Longview School District. Parrish said the district was just offering space for the event. The neighboring Longview Presbyterian Church was listed as the primary area for the resource fair.

