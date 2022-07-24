Free federal meal waivers expire, leaving Lower Columbia school districts to find other ways to provide food

A federal waiver that once supplied free lunches to at least half of Cowlitz County students has expired, with school districts left to decide how to provide meals.

At one point about 1,400 of the 2,400 students in the Woodland School District ate their lunch for free through the federal meal program, the district reports. Under the federal waivers, Longview schools averaged 43% of students who ate breakfast and 53% who ate lunch.

At the outset of the pandemic, the United States Department of Agriculture put into a place a number of waivers, one of which got rid of the application for the national school lunch program. This meant every student could eat for free last year.

Most of those waivers expired June 30, though U.S. Congress extended some of them.

Now, Cowlitz County school districts are returning to the way they delivered food before the USDA waiver. This often means enrolling in government-funded meal programs, collaborating with local grocery outlets or taking advantage of recent legislation meant to make it easier for schools to provide meals.

State and federal options

Longview School District was recently approved under a new state law that provides free student meals, said Rick Parrish, communications and operations director. Every student in Longview schools will have the option of getting a breakfast and/or lunch for free in the fall.

The new law provides individual schools and districts with free and reduced meals if they report that more than 40% of students automatically qualify for free or reduced lunch, regardless of whether they applied. In Longview, 60% of students district-wide are eligible for free and reduced lunch.

“If you’re really hungry, how well are you going to learn?” Parrish said. “It’s important for our kids to be able to have a healthy meal.”

Enrolling under the new law’s program is what Woodland is hoping to do in at least two of its schools, said Stacy Brown, the district’s executive director of business services.

In the meantime, the Woodland School District is providing meals through a summer meal program, said Brown, and will remind families this fall the importance of applying for free or reduced lunch through the federal government. Prior to the USDA waiver, Washington state Basic Food Program, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, provided meals for students who requested help.

“We’re pushing families to apply,” Brown said. “It’s been a couple of years since they had to apply for free and reduced meals.”

Once normal operations start in the fall, the Longview District will also encourage families to sign up for the basic food program, Parrish said.

Summer school

Longview established three, free mealtime spots for summer school: the parks and recreation building at 2121 Kessler Blvd. in Longview, CORE Health’s Ascent Teen Center on Commerce Avenue and Archie Anderson Park in the Highlands.

Kelso is also hosting a summer meal program in several schools for children 18 or younger, providing one free breakfast and one free lunch per day per child. The school district also post a daily food menu at www.myschoolmenus.com, where families and students can see what’s being served.

Kalama School District decided not to apply for a summer lunch program “since our summer school was only a two-week program at the end of the year,” according to Nick Shanmac, the district’s communications and grants manager.

Shanmac said via email the district plans to message families to let them know about the USDA waiver expiration and prepare them for meal changes, Shanmac said.

Donations

Smaller rural districts like those in the region have to sometimes get creative when it comes to providing free or reduced-priced meals.

Rainier Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said via email the Rainier School District continues to serve breakfast and lunch for all children Monday through Thursday at no charge this summer. Meals are provided through Sysco Portland, United Salad, Franz and Dairy Fresh Farms, Hattrick said.

The district serves about 115 lunches daily, down from last summer when they averaged 154 meals per day, Hattrick said. When this fall comes, they plan to feed all students breakfast at no charge and lunches will be charged $3 for elementary and $3.75 for grades six through 12, he said.

In Castle Rock, summer school meals are donated from local churches, which is how it was for years before they had the USDA waiver, said Superintendent Ryan Greene.

About half of Castle Rock School District students qualify for the government-funded free or reduced lunch program, Greene said. When fall comes around, the district will use that requirement as a way to provide meals during the day.

“We’ll follow that and provide meals to students who need it,” Greene said.