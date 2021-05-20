Former Rainier schools superintendent under investigation by Oregon Government Ethics Commission

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carter said the allegations are untrue and he thought he was doing the district a service by taking a derelict vehicle off its hands.

Carter told the board in January that “I paid more than it was worth and put significant dollars and work into making it operational. I thought I was following the policy and past practice. Multiple other cars had been sold similarly that same month.”

Commission staff used the Kelly Blue Book and the miles on the car and its condition as described by Carter to value the car at $2,700, Christon said, but added she did not get all the necessary documents and receipts in the preliminary investigation.

The commission moved to open a full investigation to get access to all needed documents.

“This move doesn’t constitute any sense of a violation having been determined,” Vice Chair Commissioner David Fiskum said, adding “an investigation will be helpful to coming to grips with some additional information.”

Carter told the commission in January he felt the school board was “using this governmental body to take one last shot at me” after he left Rainier to become the superintendent of Lake County School District at the end of the 2020 school year.