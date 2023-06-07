A former Lower Columbia College employee agreed to pay an $8,000 fine after an investigation found she received financial aid for classes she never took, according to the Washington State Executive Ethics Board.

As part of a stipulated agreement, Jessica Wilks must pay the civil penalty associated with violations of the state’s Ethics in Public Service regulations within 45 days of May 12.

Lower Columbia College fired Wilks, a financial aid office fiscal specialist, in December after the college’s investigation into the questionable federal financial aid disbursements.

From January to September 2022, Wilks enrolled in a class at the start of each quarter, received $2,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act student financial aid, then dropped the class one to four days after getting the money, according to the report.

The college also found Wilks, who was hired in May 2017, disbursed $22,000 of CARES financial aid to eight students she had personal connections with ahead of the scheduled process and used her work laptop for unauthorized purposes.

In November, LCC reported the case to the State Auditor’s Office and the Ethics Board, which oversees statewide elected officials, employees in the executive branch and higher education institutions. No criminal charges have been filed.

The board reviewed LCC’s investigation, which included a record of the CARES funding awards and disbursements, interviews with staff, emails, and other documentation.

Students can receive the CARES funds directly and, unlike other types of financial aid, are not required to repay them if they drop classes, according to staff interviewed for the investigation.

The investigation came down to whether Wilks was intentionally playing the system, the document states.

Wilks told investigators she dropped classes because of an ill family member. However, in earlier statements she said that family member’s health problems began later in the summer, after she enrolled and dropped three times, according to the report.

Investigators found inconsistencies between Wilks’ statements and the timelines of personal events, financial aid application dates, enrollment and drop dates.

The HR director said Wilks was “fully aware” she would receive the funds if she dropped her class. The evidence supports that it’s “more likely than not” Wilks “intentionally enrolled in classes to receive the $2,000 per quarter in CARES funding and had no intention of attending or completing the class,” the document states.

The investigation found Wilks’ involvement in awarding or disbursing CARES funds to eight students she was connected to was a conflict of interest.

While investigators found insufficient evidence to determine whether Wilks completed CARES applications on behalf of the students or if she received a stake in their CARES check, it concluded she allowed college property to be used for non-college related business.