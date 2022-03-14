 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Kalama Elementary School principal to serve as interim principal for remainder of school year

A familiar face returned to Kalama Elementary School last week to serve as the interim principal while the district searches for a full-time replacement for the 2022-2023 school year. 

Principal Kala Lougheed resigned in February for personal health reasons, according to the district. 

Scott Fenter started back at Kalama on March 7. Fenter was the Kalama Elementary principal from 1991 to 1996, then principal at Castle Rock Elementary School, followed by terms as superintendent for the Pe Ell and Onalaska school districts. He more recently came out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent for the Ocean Beach School District. 

“There’s something in life about a circle, and I feel like I’ve come full-circle, coming back to Kalama where I started my administrative career in education,” Fenter said in a statement. “It’s been 30 years since I’ve served here, and what an honor it is to come and see what this community has done for education and for the kids here.”

Fenter said during the rest of the school year, he intends to prioritize the partnership between families and the school. He also said he wants to be accessible to all students and staff.

Eric Nerison, Kalama School District superintendent, said the school will be in good hands under Fenter’s leadership.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Scott back to Kalama after so many years,” Nerison said. “He brings such a wealth of knowledge and experience to this interim role, which will serve our students and staff well.”

