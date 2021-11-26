First food drive at new Lexington school brings students, staff, community together

Families put Lexington Elementary School's family resource room to use for the first time this week as they picked up 43 food boxes to help them through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“Everyone who worked on it was blown away,” Learning Assistance Program teacher Elizabeth Muir said. The resource room was a part of the new school’s design from the very beginning, but this was the first time families really experienced it, she said.

Students and community members participated in a food drive the week before, bringing in 4,703 items, administrative assistant Claudia Broschat said. Bethany Lutheran Church and Palmer Glass also donated turkey dinners and cooked hams, and the Lexington Mini Mart put a donation box inside the store.

Staff and parent-teacher organization volunteers then packed the boxes, added handmade cards from fifth-graders, and distributed them to families Monday and Tuesday during parent-teacher conferences, counselor Erin Sasser said.

Principal Tim Yore said while both schools that combined into Lexington this year used to something similar, this year’s drive evolved into a larger operation.

Boxes were tailored for each family, so if there was a baby in the household, the box would include baby food, diapers and wipes. Boxes also included canned tuna, chicken, salmon, peanut butter and jelly, pasta and sauce, mac and cheese, canned veggies, rice, bread, ramen noodles, cereal and oatmeal.

Muir said the drive was on a larger scale since the school is bigger, and it also was the first time staff and school truly came together for a shared event.

Learning Assistance Program teacher Anne Marie Zorn said the team was thoughtful about putting together whole meals. For example, not just giving peanut butter and jelly, but bread to go with it, and boxed or dried milk to go with the cereal.

Sasser said while mac and cheese is great, it requires milk and butter, too, which are the most expensive part of the meal.

Cleaning and personal hygiene items also are in high demand, but are often overlooked, Sasser said.

Each grade level competed to see which one could bring in the most donations. Second- and fourth-graders were so close that all 10 classrooms got doughnuts as a prize.

First-grade teacher and Parent Teacher Organization organizer Gabby Lopez said she loved seeing the kids get off the bus excited to put their donations in the boxes.

“The kids got into it,” she said, adding she used the event to talk about how not all families look the same and read the class a children’s book on food insecurity.

“We got into how this is helping our school community right here, and I think the lesson really sank in,” Lopez said.

The drive was so successful the school already is halfway to its goal to be able to do the boxes again for winter break, Yore said.

“It’s a small but mighty team,” he said of staff and PTO volunteers.

