First day of school delayed for Butler Acres students

The start of school will come a week late for Butler Acres Elementary students after pandemic-related construction delays put the school renovations behind schedule.

“I know these changes may be disruptive and I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience they may cause,” Butler Acres Principal Mark Connolly said. “Due to matters beyond our control and out of concern for the safety of our students in what is still an active construction site, these shifts in scheduling are regrettably necessary.”

The modernization at Butler Acres has been ongoing for the last year and a half, and was slated to ramp up over the summer to finish the upgrades for the new school year. The $98.6 million bond voters approved several years ago provides updates to the school, including a larger parking lot, new paint, renovated classrooms and technology upgrades.

According to the district, there have been material and equipment delays and subcontractor staff shortages due to COVID-19, as well as "unforeseen site complications."

"While construction is nearly complete, Butler Acres is not quite ready for students," a Thursday afternoon press release said.