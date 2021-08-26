First day of school delayed for Butler Acres students

The start of school will come a week late for Butler Acres Elementary students after pandemic-related construction delays put the school renovations behind schedule.
“I know these changes may be disruptive and I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience they may cause,” Butler Acres Principal Mark Connolly said. “Due to matters beyond our control and out of concern for the safety of our students in what is still an active construction site, these shifts in scheduling are regrettably necessary.”
The modernization at Butler Acres has been ongoing for the last year and a half, and was slated to ramp up over the summer to finish the upgrades for the new school year. The $98.6 million bond voters approved several years ago provides updates to the school, including a larger parking lot, new paint, renovated classrooms and technology upgrades.
According to the district, there have been material and equipment delays and subcontractor staff shortages due to COVID-19, as well as "unforeseen site complications."
"While construction is nearly complete, Butler Acres is not quite ready for students," a Thursday afternoon press release said.
Instead of starting this coming week, grades 1 though 5 will start school on Sept. 7. Kindergarteners will start school on Sept. 13, to allow for teacher/parent meetings and class placements. More detailed information has been sent to Butler Acres families via email, text, voicemail and website and a letter is going out in the U.S. mail Friday, the district said.
The school will also soon decided on three makeup days for Sept. 1, 2 and 3, to make sure students get the state instructional requirement of 180 days of school.
Connolly said on Facebook that despite the challenges, "we truly are excited to welcome our Blue Jays back to a beautiful, modernized school."