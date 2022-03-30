 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Fire contained Tuesday at Longview schools bus garage

  • 0
Front of bus

One personal vehicle was damaged in a fire Tuesday morning at the Longview Public Schools' bus garage on 38th Avenue and no one was injured. 

Crews were called at 10:20 a.m. to a fire at the district's bus facility 2080 38th Ave., reports Longview Fire Marshall Jon Dunaway. The 911 call said the fire was at the bus and maintenance shop and was spreading to personal vehicles. 

The blaze was extinguished within 10 minutes, Dunaway reports. Parked buses were relocated, which prevented damage, and afternoon bus routes weren't affected. 

An employee noticed smoke at the tire shop and all personnel were evacuated, reports the school district. 

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue also responded to the call. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Milky Way likely formed billions of years earlier than previously though

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News