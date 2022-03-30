Fire contained Tuesday at Longview schools bus garage

One personal vehicle was damaged in a fire Tuesday morning at the Longview Public Schools' bus garage on 38th Avenue and no one was injured.

Crews were called at 10:20 a.m. to a fire at the district's bus facility 2080 38th Ave., reports Longview Fire Marshall Jon Dunaway. The 911 call said the fire was at the bus and maintenance shop and was spreading to personal vehicles.

The blaze was extinguished within 10 minutes, Dunaway reports. Parked buses were relocated, which prevented damage, and afternoon bus routes weren't affected.

An employee noticed smoke at the tire shop and all personnel were evacuated, reports the school district.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue also responded to the call.

