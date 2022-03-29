 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire contained Tuesday at Longview schools bus garage

Front of bus

A fire Tuesday at the Longview Public Schools' bus garage on 38th Avenue did not cause injuries.

The Longview School District reported around 11:10 a.m. fire crews contained the blaze at the district's bus facility at 2080 38th Ave.

An employee noticed smoke at the tire shop and all personnel were evacuated, reports the district. 

Student transportation will not be affected. 

The Longview Fire Department and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to the call. 

