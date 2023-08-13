The Longview School Board is mulling a $112 million proposed budget for 2023-24, about $3 million more than last year's, as the district prepares for the loss of key federal funds.

Officials have been able to balance its original proposal, preparing for expenses to rise in nearly every program next year. Still, the district also plans to see about $2.1 million more in revenue for the upcoming school year.

They are planning around the upcoming expiration of the district's allotted Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding package, which will dry up by September 2024 and could result in a financial shortfall of about $6 million over four years.

The district is also budgeting for enrollment to drop slightly compared to what they included in last year's budget, according to the publicly available budget proposal.

Copies of what district officials are proposing can be found in the district office, 2715 Lilac St. in Longview. The Longview School Board must sign off on a budget by Aug. 31.

Where is increased revenue coming from?

The district was able to balance revenue and expenses in its most recent budget proposal, said Patti Bowen, Longview School District's financial services director, during the July 10 school board meeting.

More money will come in for the district for basic education and support services like transportation, according to the budget proposal.

Tax collection accounts for about $600,000 more revenue in the proposed budget, while special education funding is expected to rise by about $2.2 million, thanks to a new state law; transportation funding by about $200,000; and school food services by about $48,000.

Overall, the district expects to collect about $2.1 million from revenue streams compared to what was budgeted in last year's approved plan, a sizable chunk of which will likely come from state dollars and local taxes.

Revenue from the federal and state governments will remain largely unchanged from last year; the ESSER funds will continue to offer money for projects in the district until those dollars run out next fall.

What is the biggest expense?

With more revenue comes more projects, and the district has matched the $112 million in revenue with $112 million in expenses in its 2023-24 budget plan.

Salaries for staff in each program — special education, general instruction, transitional kindergarten, district support staff, etc. — make up the majority of expenses etched out in the budget.

Last spring, service workers such as bus drivers and paraeducators secured a salary increase as part of an agreement between the Longview chapter of the Service Employees International Union 925 and the Longview School District. The agreement guaranteed 2.5% pay increase for all employees on top of the 2% inflationary factor and will stay in effect until Aug. 31, 2025.

Where will cuts be made?

Other changes in expenses were made to balance the original draft budget, which had predicted a $327,000 loss if not balanced. And either way, expenses will go up by a total of $3.03 million. To avoid a shortfall, the district plans to spend about $25,000 less in highly capable student programs, $50,000 less in compensatory education, $1.4 million fewer federal special purpose funding expenditures and $25,000 less in other basic instructional programs.

Rises in costs are seen in nearly every department, according to the budget documents. The cost of regular instruction is predicted to increase by $2.1 million compared to last year's budget; support services is projected to go up by $1.73 million; vocational instruction by about $100,000; and special education by $600,000.

The cost of special education is matched with an increase in state dollars for the programs, which was secured in the passage of a state law guaranteeing more money for these programs.