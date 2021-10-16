Exchange students ready to experience U.S. despite COVID-19

Rush said her students all realized school will look different this year, and has found some kids get homesick quicker than normal.

“Overall my kids are extremely happy,” she said. “They just hit homesickness a little faster. I think parents are hanging on a bit longer (to more contact) on social media and the phone because of COVID.”

Cope said “even if they don’t have homecoming or sports, they still have the opportunity to take classes and electives that often aren’t available in their home schools.”

Piccirilli and Silvestri met on the plane coming to America and realized they were both 17 and going to study at R.A. Long. They agreed there is less homework in American high schools and the classes are “easier, but different.”

“Back home, you don’t change classrooms, the teacher changes classrooms,” Silvestri said. “It’s different because the teachers tell you what page to take notes on and they make sure you take notes. Back in Italy they don’t care if you take notes.”

Piccirilli said there are more oral tests in Italy. Sports are different here also. Both girls play volleyball, at home and here, but in Italy they said teams are not connected to the school.