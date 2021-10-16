Exchange students ready to experience U.S. despite COVID-19

For Giulia Piccirilli and Giulia Silvestri, two exchange students from Italy, a pandemic was not going to stop them from experiencing American high school.
“I wanted to see how people live,” Piccirilli said. “Because it’s the opposite of where we are. It’s been good so far. I find it welcoming, and the teachers care a lot.”
Silvestri said after growing up and seeing “this life in the movies, I came to experience high school.”
The seniors at R.A. Long said while most of it is not like the movies, one thing is: homecoming. In Italy, schools don’t host dances, so Silvestri said that so far, the homecoming celebration is one of her favorite school activities.
After the 2020 school year saw a serious dip in exchange student numbers, 2021’s numbers bounced back, according to local coordinators.
Local coordinators
Monica Rush, a local coordinator for Greenheart Exchange for the past four years, said she didn’t place any students last year because most schools didn't hold in-person classes. This year, she has placed 18 exchange students with host families in nine different towns attending 11 different high schools in Oregon and Washington.
Clarissa Cope, a regional manager with International Student Exchange, also didn’t place any students last school year, but placed 18 students in her area this year. She said that last year, ISE only placed 19 exchange students in all of Oregon and nine in Washington. This year, there are 99 students in Oregon and 98 in Washington.
“I’m proud of that and proud that we did not have to turn away a single student,” she said. “Everyone who wanted to come got placed with a family.”
Even with the global uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, Cope said many exchange students still want to come “because they still see America as a place with a lot of opportunity.”
“They want to be global leaders and work in the global sphere,” she said. “They want to have this experience of immersion in the language and culture to be prepared.”
Traveling during a pandemic
Silvestri, who is from San Martino di Lupari, a city outside of Venice, said her past school year was spent in total lockdown doing lots of homework.
“The teachers gave so much homework because they said there was nothing else to do,” she said.
COVID-19 safety protocols are much the same between schools, she said, and her parents weren’t worried about her coming during the pandemic.
“My family trusts my host family,” Silvestri said. “They know them, so they’re not worried.”
Piccirilli, who is from Milan, said her mother thought Longview might actually be a safer place than home, as Italy has endured several devastating waves of cases.
“She thought I might be safer here than in Milan,” Piccirilli said, adding she wanted to come because lockdowns in Italy make it hard to go anywhere.
Pandemic changes
ISE’s Cope said “last year was a lonely year, not having students to check up on.”
This year, Cope said most of ISE’s students are from Europe with very few from Asia or Brazil, which is unusual and mostly due to challenges with closed consulates and visa delays. Some students had to drive to neighboring countries to find an open office to get the paperwork finished, Rush said.
Rush said with fewer coordinators working in the area this year, this year, she placed more students than usual. She also put extra work into placing students and matching students' interests with host families.
“I wanted that extra level of love and support with COVID, and it’s been truly amazing,” Rush said. “I really thought it would be wait until 2022 and feel it out. Instead, the families opened up their homes.”
Some schools, like Rainier, are taking more students than normal. Rush has three students placed in the district. Other schools in her service area are waiting another year before taking students, she said.
A different experience
Rush said her students all realized school will look different this year, and has found some kids get homesick quicker than normal.
“Overall my kids are extremely happy,” she said. “They just hit homesickness a little faster. I think parents are hanging on a bit longer (to more contact) on social media and the phone because of COVID.”
Cope said “even if they don’t have homecoming or sports, they still have the opportunity to take classes and electives that often aren’t available in their home schools.”
Piccirilli and Silvestri met on the plane coming to America and realized they were both 17 and going to study at R.A. Long. They agreed there is less homework in American high schools and the classes are “easier, but different.”
“Back home, you don’t change classrooms, the teacher changes classrooms,” Silvestri said. “It’s different because the teachers tell you what page to take notes on and they make sure you take notes. Back in Italy they don’t care if you take notes.”
Piccirilli said there are more oral tests in Italy. Sports are different here also. Both girls play volleyball, at home and here, but in Italy they said teams are not connected to the school.
“It’s weird to see your teammates in the halls, but also nice to say hi,” Piccirilli said as two teammates walked by and greeted them. While the team has been fun, Piccirilli broke her ankle playing recently and said navigating the large school on crutches was a new experience.
The biggest language barrier is the pair worry they are forgetting how to speak Italian. Both studied English for several years at home.
Silvestri said she liked speaking English in her classes in Italy and thought it was an easier language, “but being here and talking English all day, every day, everything in English, it’s not so easy.”