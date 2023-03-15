A long-running local organization that helps refugees is receiving applications for three $1,000 college scholarships.

This is the third year the Ethnic Support Council has awarded scholarships.

The Ethnic Support Council is a grassroots organization established in 1989 and partners with United Way of Cowlitz & Wahkiakum Counties and Community Foundation for Southwest Washington to help meet the needs of the local growing, diverse community.

The scholarships are available to Cowlitz County high school seniors who are immigrants or refugees, children of immigrants or refugees, or identify as Black, Indigenous or persons of color. Cowlitz County residents who are are currently enrolled at Lower Columbia College, a vocational or technical college, or an accredited university, and meet the scholarship criteria, may also apply.

Contact Ethnic Support Council Website: www.ethnicsupportcouncil.com Phone: 360-636-2791

Ethnic Support Council Board President Cindy Lopez Werth said the organization is "excited about offering scholarships to students who might be the first in their families to have the opportunity to attend college,” in an email to The Daily News.

Applications for the scholarships will be available at all high schools in Cowlitz County and LCC. Student applicants will need to provide a list of school, work and volunteer activities and write an essay of up to 500 words that answers several prompts including how an ESC scholarship will help their future.

The deadline for interested applicants is 5 p.m. April 15. The three scholarship recipients will be notified by 5 p.m. May 1.