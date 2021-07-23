Ethics complaint against former Rainier superintendent dismissed

According to the investigation report by Oregon Government Ethics Commission staff, Carter bought a 2000 Jeep Cherokee with about 104,800 miles on it from the district in the spring of 2020 for $1,200.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The car was one of four the district had purchased in March 2019 as a lot from the Columbia River Public Utility District, with the intent to keep one vehicle for district use and to sell the remaining vehicles to the public to cover the cost of the purchase.

The cars – three Jeep Cherokees and one Toyota Prius — were purchased for about $6,900. The Jeep that Carter eventually bought was bid on for $1,200, the report said.

The district maintenance coordinator said in the report that the district wanted to keep the Prius and was able to sell two of the three Jeeps in a few months. The third Jeep was used over the summer, so by the end, “it had paint stains and grease all over the seats and carpet” as well as a leaking hole in the roof, dents, and a flaking paint job.

“Due to the leak, in the roof, the Jeep had black mold in it,” the report said, and it also needed new tires and stopped running.

Maintenance staff posted the Jeep for sale online for $1,000. One person offered $800, but the report said the district turned down the offer as it was too low.