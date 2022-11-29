Enrollment remains slightly below budget in Longview, grad rates at 89%

Longview schools still have about 10 fewer students than what they would hope but have also reported the highest graduation rate in at least five years.

In 2022, 89.6% of Longview School District students graduated, according to school board documents from Monday night's meeting.

This year's rates were reportedly higher than in 2021, which saw 87% of students graduate. State graduation rates have not been publicly released yet, but last year, Longview School District saw a slightly higher rate than the state average in terms of graduation.

Since 2018, rates in the school district have hovered around 86% to 89%, with 2022 seeing the highest percentage of students who graduated in four years. In 2017, graduation was at 81%.

Current financial status

This also comes at the time when enrollment across many school districts locally and nationally has dipped below what they originally budgeted.

Longview schools reportedly had about 100 fewer students in the 2021-22 school year than what was expected, according to school board documents.

Enrollment in 2021-22 was at 6,136 students compared to 2020-21, which saw 6,155 students.

Funding from the state partially depends on a district's enrollment, which is the lowest it has been in Longview since 2012-13.

Patti Bowen, Longview School District's executive director of business services, said the most recent enrollment rates are "definitely moving in the right direction."

As the 2022 school year has moved along, the district is still about 10 students fewer than what was budgeted but saw a jump of about 30 students between October and November.

"So we're looking really good from an average standpoint," Bowen said. "Our enrollment is moving in a positive direction for the first time since the pandemic."

The district still took in more revenue than last year, with 2021-22 bringing in $101.2 million as compared to $93.6 million in 2020-21.

In August, the district approved a $109.8 million budget.

Most of this revenue — about 71% — comes from the state through general apportionment or grants. About $14 million was collected through local taxes, according to data from the school district.

Capital projects ramped up at Longview schools this year, with the district spending $3.3 million on several building and facility upgrades.

This was helped in part by a local capital projects and technology levy, which was also renewed by voters in April's special election. Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds awarded to Longview have also bolstered the district's ability to fund projects.