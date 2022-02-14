Election results update: Wahkiakum and Castle Rock school levies keep the lead

The Wahkiakum School District’s replacement levy is holding onto a narrow lead as the election results are set to be certified by the end of the week.

The second round of results released Friday counted 725 votes in support of the levy and 670 votes against. Wahkiakum had a high turnout rate for the levy, with 49% of eligible voters coming out for the vote.

The educational programs and operations replacement levy will last for four years beginning in 2023 and provide the school district with $997,000 per year. The levy is used to pay for staffing, maintenance and technology needs that aren’t covered with state funding.

Updated results released in Cowlitz County on Monday showed the Castle Rock School District’s replacement levy also was positioned to pass. The new numbers showed 1,606 votes in favor of the levy and 1,404 votes against, for a total approval rate of 53.4%.

The Castle Rock educational programs and operations levy will maintain the current tax rate of $1.98 per $1,000 in assessed home value. The levy is expected to provide the district with $8.92 million over the next three years.

No more results are expected to come in from Lewis County residents in the school district. The Cowlitz County Elections Office is not set to release more ballots until the results are certified on Feb. 18.

