Election results update: Castle Rock levy expands its support

Support for the Castle Rock School District levy increased in the second round of vote counting for Tuesday night's election.

The results released Wednesday afternoon showed 1,575 votes cast in favor of the levy and 1,388 votes cast against the levy. The vote totals from Cowlitz County and Lewis County residents both showed a slight uptick in levy support from the initial Tuesday night results.

Castle Rock is seeking a three-year educational program and operations levy with the same rate as the current levy. The proposed tax rate would remain at $1.98 per $1,000 in assessed home value and the district would collect around $3 million per year to help cover various costs not provided for with state or federal money.

The Castle Rock levy was the only school funding measure on the ballot in Cowlitz County on Tuesday. The next update is scheduled for 5 p.m. February 14, though the Cowlitz County Elections Office estimates there are around 10 outstanding ballots.

