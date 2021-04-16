Effort to bringing K-5 back to class is 'problem solving room by room'

“I’ve been testing the temp check stations with staff to see how quick it can go,” Mullenix said. “I’m excited.”

The in-building COVID-19 testing, which is voluntary and free for staff and students, has added “a great resource for families and staff,” Mullenix said.

Parrish said the district has administered about 80 tests through a new state program that pays for the testing. About half the number of tests were rapid tests and half were PCR tests, which take longer but are more accurate.

Parrish said some people have had both tests, and some have only had a rapid test. If a rapid test comes back positive, a PCR is administered to make sure it’s not a false positive.

“With our staff, we feel like it’s better to take the test to be safe, because we want everyone to be safe and healthy and working,” Mullenix said.

First day of school

Reid and Hanson both are prepared for what they say feels like an April first day of school. They’ve got songs to remind children to put up their arms in “chicken wings” to stay three feet apart, revamped seating charts and adjusted their lessons.