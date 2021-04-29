Education bill passes and failures: What did the Legislature pass this session?

With this year’s legislative session wrapped up, education bills to waive graduation requirements and require counselors to spend 80% of their time with students passed, but bills to extend the school year and lower the percentage of voter approval to pass a bond failed to make it to the governor’s desk.

Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said the district had advocated for several bills this session, some of which passed and some which did not.

For example, SB 5030 passed, which requires school counselors to spend 80% of their time on student services instead of administrative tasks or other duties. Zorn said that should help both staff and students get the support they need.

SB 5128, which addresses the effect of COVID-19 on school transportation funding, also passed. Zorn and other area superintendents had advocated for the bill, and he said it will help relieve pressure on that area of the district’s budget.

The district, which has struggled to pass a bond, had also advocated for SB 5386 to allow school bonds to pass with 55% approval instead of 60%. However, the bill died.

“That’s an area we will continue to look at advocating for,” Zorn said.