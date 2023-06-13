As the Longview School District looks to improve its free early learning initiatives, data is showing that many preschool students in the district are entering kindergarten better-prepared in reading comprehension and early math skills.

Kinder Bridge entered its pilot year this November, providing a transitional kindergarten program for 4-year-olds who were infants during the onset of the pandemic and lost out on essential socialization. The program targets lower-income families who may not qualify for the federal Head Start/Early Head Start preschool but also cannot afford expensive private child care.

Several regional reports have labeled areas in Oregon and Southwest Washington as child care deserts. Kinder Bridge was devised as a strategy by the school district to combat two challenges: lack of access to early care and the behavioral concerns in students who had fewer social interactions during the pandemic.

Megan Shea-Bates, an early learning coordinator at Broadway Learning Center, said one of the main goals in these programs besides basic education skills is the social aspect, she said.

“We believe we’re rewiring the brain in teaching kids new skills,” she told the school board Monday evening. “We’re explicitly teaching deficit skills around social skills, so how to interact with someone.”

The child care industry notoriously has trouble hiring, paying and retaining providers. A 2021 report from The State of Children surveyed child care professionals, who said low pay and intense workload were the largest deterrents from working in the industry.

The average salary for a Washington state child care worker is about $28,000, the report says, making about $14 an hour compared to the $36 hourly average wage for kindergarten teachers across the state.

The State of Children report says about 1,000 more educators are needed to cover the need in Southwest Washington. Families with infants and toddlers are struggling with a lack of options, Shea-Bates told the school board.

Another study from Oregon State University says with the exception of one county, every Oregon family who has infants or toddlers is living with a near-total absence of affordable early learning care.

Early learning care has paid off in Longview, Shea-Bates said. Data from the school district shows the children in transitional kindergarten between fall of 2022 and this spring have increased basic literacy and math skills.

Of the 64 students, 27 met “benchmark,” she said, meaning they will enter kindergarten with the necessary skills. Literacy specifically improved, with 85% of Kinder Bridge students who met reading comprehension benchmarks by the end of the year.

“That’s what I’m here to tell you today, (is) that getting these 4-year-olds a year of schooling before they go to kindergarten, that’s what is going to help them be kindergarten-ready,” Shea-Bates said.

They have also prioritized mental and behavioral health in Kinder Bridge by partnering with CORE Health and Columbia Wellness. They have on-site counselors and are hoping to add more family liaisons, Shea-Bates said.

With the success of the program, the district earlier this year decided to start the transitional kindergarten school year in September instead of October. And instead of four teachers total working out of the Broadway Learning Center, they will add one teacher at Kessler Elementary School and another at St. Helens, meaning they will be able to serve more than 90 students.

Funding for transitional kindergarten comes from the district’s general education fund. During this last school year, those 64 students enrolled in transitional kindergarten means 15% of the incoming kindergarten class will have gone through the program, Shea-Bates said.

Broadway Learning Center will also be on the receiving end of a roughly $25,000 gift from local manufacturing company JH Kelly, who is donating a playground to the center. The company partnered with Swanson Bark and Wood Products and Wilco and Kellogg Garden Products to get proper cushioned wood chips; put in good soil; and set up “galvanized garden troughs.” The school board unanimously OK’d accepting the gift, which they must do if the gift is more than $10,000.