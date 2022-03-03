Dutch Bros donates more than $1K to Woodland Public Schools food pantry

WOODLAND — A location of a regional coffee chain donated more than $1,000 to the Woodland Public Schools food pantry as part of a long-running campaign to help local food banks.

A dollar was donated to the Woodland Public Schools Family Community Resource Center's food pantry for every purchase made Feb. 18 at the Dutch Bros off Beechwood Street in Woodland, reports the company. A total of $1,103.40 was donated.

The schools' resource center includes a food pantry for Woodland Public Schools students. The center also provides free backpacks and supplies for local students, and assistance with affordable housing and employment for families.

School counselors and social workers refer families.

“Our goal is to connect the under-resourced families we serve with the organizations offering help in Clark and Cowlitz counties," food bank coordinator Gabby Meador said in a press release from WPS.

Dutch Bros launched a canned food drive in 2007, and moved to donating money to food banks in 2016.

“We are so grateful that Dutch Bros found our program worthy for their Dutch Luv campaign," Meador said.

