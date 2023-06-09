On Thursday evening 35 Longview students with “every excuse in the world not to graduate” received diplomas.

Like previous Discovery High School and Longview Virtual Academy graduations, Principal Michael Kleiner had a lot of “proud dad” moments at Thursday’s ceremony at Fathers House Church in Longview.

“There’s a lot of validation for us that we’re doing the right work, because we still get to see some first-in-a-family-high-school graduates and kids with every reason not to get there,” he said.

Discovery, the district’s alternative high school, and Longview Virtual Academy offer options for students who are credit deficient, have work schedules conflicting with classes or face other obstacles to succeeding at traditional high school.

“What we do best is take kids with really intense needs and craft an education plan that helps them live the life they need,” Kleiner said.

No ‘one right way’

Many students who enroll in Discovery or virtual academy are working to help support their families or themselves, like senior Lillian Hinton.

After she stopped going to school because of difficulties at home, including her mom getting severely ill, Hinton didn’t see herself making it to graduation.

Switching to Longview Virtual Academy the second semester of her junior year allowed Hinton to catch up on credits while adjusting her fulltime work schedule. Hinton said she liked going at her own pace.

“It’s not one way is the right way with LVA,” she said. “As long as you can get where you need to get, as long as you’re not cheating, you’re good.”

The virtual academy’s flexibility and dedicated staff helped Hinton even more after her family moved out of the area. Hinton spent her senior year as an “unaccompanied youth,” couch surfing before finding a place that would rent to an 18-year-old with no credit or rental history, she said.

After skipping the virtual academy’s required weekly in-person meetings, Hinton said her teachers found her at work to try to motivate her to go to class.

“They really didn’t give me a choice; I was graduating,” she said. “It felt nice, the dedication. At my last school, teachers didn’t feel that dedicated because they had so many students. They didn’t have energy or time to put toward a single student. I appreciate LVA because they do.”

Hinton said she was also motivated to graduate after her mother made that her dying wish.

“Even though she’s still alive, I got to do it,” Hinton said.

Alternatives provide flexibility, support

Every school has students with challenges like homelessness, but the virtual academy and Discovery have more flexibility in working with them, said Kleiner, the principal.

Close Discovery High School graduate Ozarrine Huffman speaks to the crowd at the Discovery High School and Longview Virtual Academy 2023 Commencement Ceremony at Fathers House Church on Thursday, June 8, in Longview. Nineteen students graduated from Discovery and 16 students graduated from the virtual academy. Discovery High School graduate Alaena Spencer accepts her diploma at the Discovery High School and Longview Virtual Academy 2023 Commencement Ceremony at Fathers House Church on Thursday, June 8, in Longview. Longview Virtual Academy graduate Dylan Ross raises his diploma while holding his daughter, Saylor, at the Discovery High School and Longview Virtual Academy 2023 Commencement Ceremony at Fathers House Church on Thursday, June 8, in Longview. A graduate receives a hug from a friend after graduating at the Discovery High School and Longview Virtual Academy 2023 Commencement Ceremony on Thursday at Fathers House. Discovery High School and Longview Virtual Academy seniors clap for themselves after graduating at Fathers House on Thursday. PHOTOS: Discovery High School and Longview Virtual Academy 2023 Graduation On Thursday, 19 students graduated from Discovery and 16 students graduated from the virtual academy. Discovery High School graduate Ozarrine Huffman speaks to the crowd at the Discovery High School and Longview Virtual Academy 2023 Commencement Ceremony at Fathers House Church on Thursday, June 8, in Longview. Nineteen students graduated from Discovery and 16 students graduated from the virtual academy. Discovery High School graduate Alaena Spencer accepts her diploma at the Discovery High School and Longview Virtual Academy 2023 Commencement Ceremony at Fathers House Church on Thursday, June 8, in Longview. Longview Virtual Academy graduate Dylan Ross raises his diploma while holding his daughter, Saylor, at the Discovery High School and Longview Virtual Academy 2023 Commencement Ceremony at Fathers House Church on Thursday, June 8, in Longview. A graduate receives a hug from a friend after graduating at the Discovery High School and Longview Virtual Academy 2023 Commencement Ceremony on Thursday at Fathers House. Discovery High School and Longview Virtual Academy seniors clap for themselves after graduating at Fathers House on Thursday.

While it’s difficult to know if more students are behind on credits, those coming to virtual academy or Discovery are further behind than before, Kleiner said.

For Aaliyah Zimmerman, abruptly moving to online-only school in spring 2020 “threw me off a lot,” she said.

Zimmerman, an R.A. Long freshman at the time, struggled to find motivation to attend classes or do homework when not in the school building, she said.

Starting her sophomore year remotely was even more difficult because Zimmerman had to help her younger siblings with their online school, she said.

Zimmerman had been moving back and forth between her mom and grandma, and in late summer 2021, she and her siblings went into foster care.

Transferring to Discovery High School at the same time for her junior year was “the best decision,” Zimmerman said.

“I love everything about this school,” she said. “Everybody is so supportive. ... It’s easier to get help you need and work at your own pace.”

Zimmerman made up her missing credits — and then some — while working her senior year.

“I’m a really determined and super independent person, so I just did it. I made it happen,” she said of getting to graduation. “It’s an accomplishment. It makes me proud of myself.”

For Kleiner, the “humbling” aspect of the job is while staff and teachers provide support, students have something in them to “make it against all odds,” he said.

“It’s like the saying about the sculpture, you chisel away to reveal what’s inside. You don’t make it, just reveal what’s already there.”