Commencement ceremony
When: 6 p.m. June 8.
Where: Father's House Church, 1228 Washington Way, Longview.
Tickets required: No.
The Daily News, Longview, Wash.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today