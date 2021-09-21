Cox, Turpin running for Longview School Board position 1

Longview School District voters will see Don Cox, a parent and Wahkiakum teacher, and Sean Turpin, a parent in the district, on their ballots for school board position 1 next month.

Ballots will be mailed Oct. 15 for the Nov. 2 General Election.

Cox, who is a civics and social studies teacher in the Wahkiakum School District, previously said his four sons have gone through the Longview school system and that he in general likes what the board has been doing in the last several years.

Turpin, who has been an outspoken participant at school board meetings during the pandemic, said he's running to change the system and make sure kids are the number-one focus.

Cox said lately he’s hearing the most community concern around critical race theory, sex education and masks, so his focus would be on getting the community and parents more engaged.

Turpin wants to “trim the fat” from the budget and increase instructional hours for students to make sure they’re meeting state requirements, as he said the distance learning of the past year and a half was not sufficient.

