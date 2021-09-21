Cox, Turpin running for Longview School Board position 1

Longview School District voters will see Don Cox, a parent and Wahkiakum teacher, and Sean Turpin, a parent in the district, on their ballots for school board position 1 next month.
Ballots will be mailed Oct. 15 for the Nov. 2 General Election.
Cox, who is a civics and social studies teacher in the Wahkiakum School District, previously said his four sons have gone through the Longview school system and that he in general likes what the board has been doing in the last several years.
Turpin, who has been an outspoken participant at school board meetings during the pandemic, said he's running to change the system and make sure kids are the number-one focus.
Cox said lately he’s hearing the most community concern around critical race theory, sex education and masks, so his focus would be on getting the community and parents more engaged.
Turpin wants to “trim the fat” from the budget and increase instructional hours for students to make sure they’re meeting state requirements, as he said the distance learning of the past year and a half was not sufficient.
In terms of experience, Cox pointed to his experience in schools, his time in the Air Force and a stint as a community pastor, which he said all give him experience in managing people and programs.
Turpin’s previous role on the Kittitas City Council gave him budgetary experience, he said, and his job as an auditor and consultant gives him the skills for looking at line items, crisis management and negotiation.
Deadline and drop box locations
Oct. 25 is the deadline for online and mailed voter registrations, which must be received by 5 p.m. From Oct. 26 through 8 p.m. Election Day, voters can register or update their address in person at the Cowlitz County Elections Office.
To vote, ballots can be placed in drop boxes which open on Oct. 15 and close at 8 p.m. Election Day, or by mail. No stamp is needed, but ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.
Longview drop boxes are at the Civic Center Circle and Broadway, east of the Longview Post Office Boxes. Kelso drop boxes are at 207 N. Fourth Avenue and Bridge Market Lane, between LJ's Furness Drug Co. and the Allen Street Bridge.
Castle Rock's drop box is at 137 Cowlitz Street West. Kalama's is on North First Street, beside the Kalama Post Office Boxes. In Woodland, the drop box is at 336 Davidson Avenue near the city's utility payment drop box. In Ryderwood, the drop box is at 208 Morse St., just to the side of the library.