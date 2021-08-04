Cox, Turpin, Moldenhauer and Richards advance in Longview School Board races

After Tuesday's primary election, Don Cox and Sean Turpin will advance to the November General Election for the Longview School Board position 1 and Crystal Moldenhauer and Melissa Richards will appear on the ballot for position 2.
Laurie Baxter Pilger and Robert Kohr Jr. came in third for the positions and were eliminated. Kohr suspended his campaign too late to get his name removed from the ballot.
According to Wednesday's updated preliminary results, Cox netted about 65.9% of the vote, or 4,149 votes. Turpin won 24.1%, which is 1,519 votes. That's a slight narrowing from Tuesday night's initial results.
Baxter Pilger came in third with 553 votes, and will not appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. She did not file paperwork with the Public Disclosure Commission, submit a statement for the Voter's Guide or return requests for comment from The Daily News.
About 1.1% of people wrote in a candidate for the position.
Cox is a Longview parent and a Wahkiakum High School teacher, who said he wants to expand trade-based programs and likes the direction the district has been moving.
Turpin, a parent in the district, is running because he does not like the choices being made in the system and wants to redirect the focus to student needs.
Cox and Turpin could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
In the race for position 2, incumbent Moldenhauer earned 48.4% of the vote, or 3,028 votes; and Richards won 46.1%, which is 2,883 votes, based on Wednesday's numbers.
Kohr, who previously suspended his campaign and endorsed Richards, got 205 votes. 141 people wrote in a candidate.
Moldenhauer was appointed to Phil Jurmu’s seat last year after he resigned. She is running because she wants to keep representing low-income families with diverse needs.
She said she's excited to be moving on to the General Election and is confident in her "solid platform."
"I work for the people and do what they ask me and bring me," Moldenhauer said.
She plans to hold a rally Friday morning against mandated mask-wearing in schools, but has no other campaign plans.
"Other than that, I'm just going to do my job," Moldenhauer said. "I make sure parents know my phone lines are open ... for questions and my email. I will look into things that are requested. I’ll just do my job."
Richards said in her Voter’s Guide statement she is a parent and “a strong opponent to the draconian anti-social measures that have become the norm for education.” She could not be reached for comment Wednesday.