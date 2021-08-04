Cox, Turpin, Moldenhauer and Richards advance in Longview School Board races

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cox and Turpin could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

In the race for position 2, incumbent Moldenhauer earned 48.4% of the vote, or 3,028 votes; and Richards won 46.1%, which is 2,883 votes, based on Wednesday's numbers.

Kohr, who previously suspended his campaign and endorsed Richards, got 205 votes. 141 people wrote in a candidate.

Moldenhauer was appointed to Phil Jurmu’s seat last year after he resigned. She is running because she wants to keep representing low-income families with diverse needs.

She said she's excited to be moving on to the General Election and is confident in her "solid platform."

"I work for the people and do what they ask me and bring me," Moldenhauer said.

She plans to hold a rally Friday morning against mandated mask-wearing in schools, but has no other campaign plans.

"Other than that, I'm just going to do my job," Moldenhauer said. "I make sure parents know my phone lines are open ... for questions and my email. I will look into things that are requested. I’ll just do my job."

Richards said in her Voter’s Guide statement she is a parent and “a strong opponent to the draconian anti-social measures that have become the norm for education.” She could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

