The 2023 Masonic Junior Achievement Award winners recently were announced.

This year, eight schools took part in the program where one junior class boy and girl from the schools are chosen for the award by the Masonic Junior Achievement Program.

Students were judged based on service activities, their views on citizenship and services, and assessment on achievements and future goals.

Schools that participated this year are Castle Rock, Kalama, Mark Morris, Wahkiakum, Kelso, R.A. Long, Toutle Lake and Woodland.

The program is operated by the local Masons, Lower Columbia Lodge Officers Association, District 18.

Winners

Castle Rock: Paige Ogden and Ryker Heller

Kalama: (Jay) Tony Peonio and Marin Ripp

Kelso: Betty Ward and Jacob Rivera

Mark Morris: Isabelle Allen and Samuel Mosier

R.A. Long: Karli Kersavage and Shaun Jordan

Toutle Lake: Kaisa Reibold and Jacob Nicholson

Wahkiakum: Klavinia Cernal and Nathan Garrett

Woodland: Sahara Lynn McPoland

