A state agency has praised two county organizations for supporting mental and physical health among employees, which experts say can increase work performance.

The Kelso School District and Cowlitz Indian Tribe were the only entities in Cowlitz County to get the Zo8 award from the Washington State Health Care Authority’s Workplace Wellness initiative, the agency said.

The school district and Cowlitz Indian Tribe share the recognition with 32 total organizations across the state such as Seattle Public Schools, Washington State Patrol, Office of the Attorney General and the state Department of Health.

The tribe has earned the award every year since 2018, but did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.

Employee wellness programs can improve staff retention, reduce the number of staff who miss work and lower employee health care costs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kelso changes

The recognition comes after the Kelso School Board in September 2021 approved a policy codifying more support for staff mental health, according to school board documents.

The policy details how “compassion fatigue” in teachers has negative consequences like burnout, staff turnover, absenteeism and physical health issues. These consequences can hurt everyone in the district, the policy says.

As a result, the district established a workforce mental health committee to broaden access to stress management tools, tap into regional and state education support sources, and report the committee’s activities to the school board at least once a year.

Zo8 Award The award name Zo8 comes from the Greek word for "live" and the eight steps of the wellness program guide for workplaces.

The committee meets monthly and is made of deans, principals and teachers among other staff, said Holly Budge, the district’s human resource director, in a statement Monday.

“We are deeply committed to staff and student wellness,” Budge said. “And by supporting the well-being of our staff, we are helping them to better support the well-being of our students.”

A wellness program through Magellan Health was launched last year in the district, according to school board documents. Magellan has more than 1,000 contracts with employers to help start programs supporting healthy workplaces, according to its website.

The newly formed wellness committee in June released employee responses to a culture and climate survey, which showed about 80% of respondents felt connected to their coworkers, had a sense of purpose in their job and felt their workplace provided a healthy social-emotional climate.