Cowlitz County youth can join free chess tournament in Centralia

Cowlitz County students from sixth to 12th grades can compete for free in the Southwest Washington High School and Middle School Chess Championships on Feb. 4 at Centralia College. Students of all skill levels can play.

Randy Kaech, president of the Washington High School Chess Association, says both the middle school and high school tournaments are limited to students in western Washington who reside south and west of King County.

The high school championship is both an individual and team event, he adds, and winning high school teams qualify to play in the 57th annual Washington State High School Chess Team Championships on March 4 at Stanwood High School.

Kaech says these tournaments were approved last March to provide a path to the state championships for areas without a high school chess league, such as Cowlitz County. Normally teams qualify for state through their high school chess league.

The Washington High School Chess Association and the Chess Enrichment Association cover tournament entry fees. To register and for more information, visit whsca.org.