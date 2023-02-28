A local organization for women educators is offering a scholarship to a high school female senior in Cowlitz County who plans to study education.

The Chi-Cowlitz Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is sponsoring the award.

Applications for the $500 Pat Sawyer Memorial Scholarship/Grant-in-aid are available from high school counselors and on the Chi-Cowlitz Chapter’s website at www.dkgchiwa.weebly.com, according to the chapter.

Complete criteria and mailing information is included on the applications, which must be returned by April 21, reports the group. For details, call 360-425-6400 or check the chapter's website.