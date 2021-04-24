Cowlitz County schools return majority of students to full-time class

The majority of Cowlitz County students will be back to school four or five days a week by end of this week.
All students kindergarten through 12th grade in Castle Rock, Kelso and Woodland will be back in class. In Kalama, second- through fourth-grade students will return Monday to four days a week.
Kindergarten through eighth-grade students in Toutle are back in class, but the district decided to wait until county COVID-19 transmission rates drop to bring high school students back full time.
Longview brought kindergarten through fifth-graders back to five days a week April 19. Due to rates of new cases of more than 200 per 100,000, Longview is following health department guidance to wait to bring back middle and high schoolers.
While only some local districts decided to pause the return of older students in line with health department recommendations, Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Communications Manager Stefanie Donahue said the Washington State Department of Health guidelines are “recommendations, not requirements.”
After the CDC said students could sit three feet apart instead of six in the classroom, districts have been working to fit students back into classrooms for five-day, in-person learning. Grades K-5 in Longview will return full time on Monday. The return of older students has been postponed until transmission in the area declines.
“We support the recommendations put forth by the CDC and state DOH, and recognize that each district is making decisions that balance the needs of students and faculty with protecting their overall health and safety,” she said. “School administrators are ultimately responsible for making decisions about education settings and modes.”
Donahue said the county will continue to provide COVID-19 information and data “that schools can rely on to make informed decisions about operations.”
Castle Rock
Kindergartners and first-graders in Castle Rock schools returned to class April 12, followed by second- through eighth-graders April 19. On Monday, high schoolers will be back as well, Superintendent Ryan Greene said.
“It’s hard no matter what decision you make,” Greene said. “We’re happy to be moving forward with our plans.”
He said at lower grades, students may not be 3 feet apart, but sometimes 4 or 5, depending on the space available in the classroom. Though the guidelines allow 3 feet of distance between students, he said the district wants to take as many precautions as possible.
Middle and high schoolers will be 3 feet apart, because “you have smaller room sizes and bigger kid sizes,” Greene said.
At lunch time, students need to be 6 feet apart so masks can come off, which Greene said will include kids eating in the library, at desks in hallways and on sunny days, outside on the grass, which “kids will love.”
The high school still will do a block schedule, where instead of having all seven classes each day, students have half their classes each day with longer class periods to reduce the amount of time everyone has to be in the hallways, Greene said.
“It’s good to get kids back in the building and get back to normal,” Greene said, noting “if we didn’t have the full remote options for kids who want to stay remote, it would have been a tough call to come back fully.”
Kelso
In Kelso, all kindergarten through 12th-grade students will return to in-person learning four days a week beginning Monday.
Spokeswoman Michele Nerland said Wednesday would remain a remote learning day. While students will be required to do school work at home, it will allow teachers to keep providing extra help to students who need the help, just as they have been during hybrid.
As hybrid students move to in-person learning, bagged meal distributions will change from every weekday to just Wednesdays, as students will get the meals in school instead. The change will take effect Monday.
“As always, the health and well-being of our students and staff are our top priority,” said Superintendent Mary Beth Tack. “We remain diligent in our safety protocols, continue to work with the Department of Health, and monitor our four key metrics on a weekly basis.”
Woodland
Woodland kindergarten through fifth-grade students have attended school full-time since late February. The district announced April 20 middle schoolers will return Tuesday to five days a week and high schoolers to four days a week.
“We want to welcome our secondary students back to school on an expanded in-person learning schedule as we know how important live, in-person teaching is to student learning,” Superintendent Michael Green is quoted in a press release. “We have been tracking local COVID-19 case rates closely for months, and even though case rates are higher in Cowlitz County as a whole, our part of the county has comparatively low case rates,” he said.
Low local case rates means the district safely bring students back, even as “student health and safety remains the top priority for the school district,” he said.
He asks the community to continue to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and practice good hygiene to help schools stay open.
Toutle
Toutle kindergarten through third-graders started school five days per week April 12, which was the first day after spring break. Fourth- through sixth-graders started April 14 and seventh- and eighth-graders started April 15.
Superintendent Bob Garrett said in an April 12 letter that while he had hoped to bring all students back after spring break, “during this pandemic, very little remains certain.”
He said high schoolers would remain on a hybrid schedule until further notice.
Kalama
In Kalama, second- through fifth-graders return to four days a week Monday, joining kindergarten and first-grade students who already were on that schedule, district spokesman Nick Shanmac said.
Shanmac said the district will scale up its current safety measures to accommodate more students, including regular health attestations, daily temperature checks and enhanced building sanitation.