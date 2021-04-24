Cowlitz County schools return majority of students to full-time class

Donahue said the county will continue to provide COVID-19 information and data “that schools can rely on to make informed decisions about operations.”

Castle Rock

Kindergartners and first-graders in Castle Rock schools returned to class April 12, followed by second- through eighth-graders April 19. On Monday, high schoolers will be back as well, Superintendent Ryan Greene said.

“It’s hard no matter what decision you make,” Greene said. “We’re happy to be moving forward with our plans.”

He said at lower grades, students may not be 3 feet apart, but sometimes 4 or 5, depending on the space available in the classroom. Though the guidelines allow 3 feet of distance between students, he said the district wants to take as many precautions as possible.

Middle and high schoolers will be 3 feet apart, because “you have smaller room sizes and bigger kid sizes,” Greene said.

At lunch time, students need to be 6 feet apart so masks can come off, which Greene said will include kids eating in the library, at desks in hallways and on sunny days, outside on the grass, which “kids will love.”