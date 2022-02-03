Cowlitz County schools report slowing of COVID-19 cases after January surge

Cowlitz County school districts are starting to see a decline in COVID-19 activity after a surge in cases and absences throughout January.

The increase in cases began as schools returned from winter break, mirroring the sharp rise in Cowlitz County at the same time. County and state cases surpassed peaks previously reached in late August and appear to be trending down.

Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso schools all use COVID-19 dashboards to report cases in schools. Other local districts do not publicly report cases in schools.

Longview School District reported 890 COVID-19 cases among students and staff in January, more than double the total from the rest of the school year. Of January’s cases, 817 were among students and 73 were among staff.

Just 3.4%, or 30 cases, were exposed in school, according to the district. Rick Parrish, district spokesperson, said the health and safety protocols do well to prevent in-school exposures.

“At the end of the day we appreciate our families and employees working together and following protocols to keep everybody safe because they’ve really worked,” he said.

The number of positive cases and absenteeism have started to decline over the past week, Parrish said.

Kelso School District has seen a similar trend of high numbers beginning to slow, said Michele Nerland, district spokesperson. Last week, attendance rates started going up and the district saw a reduction in testing needs, she said.

Kelso only reports student-to-student cases confirmed to be transmitted in schools. The district reported 14 COVID-19 cases in January and one classroom closure on Jan. 11.

Most of the student and staff cases Woodland schools have seen in January have been contracted at gatherings outside of school and through athletics, according to a Jan. 27 post on the school district’s website. Preventative measures reduced spread in school but cases remain high, according to the district.

“The rates of absenteeism appear to be dropping in recent days, but if the rate of staff absenteeism rises again to high levels we may have to change schedules or close schools temporarily due to lack of staffing,” the district wrote.

Schools will remain open in-person as long as staffing is sufficient and students and staff can be safe and healthy, according to the district.

Kalama School District has seen COVID-19 cases come down in the last couple weeks, said Nick Shanmac, communications manager. In mid-January, the district had 92 student and staff cases over a seven-days stretch. As of Monday, Kalama had 42 cases over seven days.

“Through it all, the teachers in Kalama have done an amazing job of supporting each other and our students,” Shanmac said. “Many have stepped up to help cover absences by subbing in classrooms outside of their own.”

Castle Rock School District’s COVID-19 cases peaked about two or three weeks ago, said Superintendent Ryan Greene. The district reported 88 cases in January, with 17 of those among staff.

Greene said a silver lining is that school hasn’t been canceled or moved to online learning.

County, state rates highest among youth

In the state and Cowlitz County, youths 12 to 17 had the highest case rates in mid-January, pulling ahead of older age groups.

COVID-19 hospitalization rates among children 5 to 17 were low compared to older age groups but increased during the surge.

It is difficult to know why the youth cohort had the case highest rates, because there are many factors, according to the county health department.

School testing protocols may be contributing to a higher number of cases identified but it’s hard to confirm because state testing data is not complete, according to the department. The state Department of Health paused reporting testing metrics in mid-September and expects to restart reporting around Feb. 28.

One contributing factor could be that youths have the lowest vaccination rates in the county and state, according to the health department.

As of Monday, 15% of Cowlitz County residents 5- to 11-years-old had initiated vaccination and 10.8%% were fully vaccinated. About 42.7% of 12- to 17-year-olds had received at least one dose and 37.4% were fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 33.6% of children 5 to 11 had initiated vaccination and 26% were fully vaccinated as of Monday.

Vaccination rates among Cowlitz County adults are closer together but still increase by age. About 56% of those 18 to 34, 62% of those 35 to 49, 66% of those 50 to 64 and 79% of those 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

From Dec. 29 to Jan. 25, unvaccinated Washington residents 12-34 years old were three times more likely to get COVID-19 compared to those fully vaccinated, according to a Department of Health report released Wednesday. Unvaccinated residents in that age group were five times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated from Dec. 22 to Jan. 18.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Those 12 and older are eligible for a booster five months after receiving their second dose of a mRNA vaccine or two months after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

