Cowlitz County schools report rising COVID-19 cases, staffing shortfalls amid surge

In the two weeks since Cowlitz County schools have returned from winter break, COVID-19 cases among staff and students have shot up as the highly transmissible omicron variant surges in the community.

Schools have made adjustments to cover staff shortfalls but haven’t been forced to return to remote learning, unlike other parts of the state.

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services recommends schools close classrooms where outbreaks occur and close schools if there are large outbreaks clearly linked to the school, said Stefanie Donahue, communications manager.

“Very little COVID-19 transmission seems to be occurring in classrooms,” she said. “Most cases appear to be contracted from outside sources or extracurricular activities.”

Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso schools all use COVID-19 dashboards to report cases in schools. Other local districts do not publicly report cases in schools.

Since returning from winter break Jan. 3, the Longview School District has reported 234 cases among students and 47 cases among staff.

Prior to winter break, the district reported 402 total cases, with 39 of those among staff. Seven of the student cases were passed on at school.

Of the January cases, 24 student cases and one staff case were passed on at school, according to the district. Rick Parrish, district spokesman, said he didn’t know of any classroom closures so far this month.

“We’re fortunate and thankful for hard work of employees, parents and students of following guidelines in schools,” he said.

In mid-December, COVID-19 cases began sharply increasing in Washington, and similarly shot up in Cowlitz County in early January. State and county case rates have surpassed peaks previously reached in late August during the delta wave.

The high rate of cases in the state and county is affecting schools, which have seen higher absenteeism among students and employees, Parrish said.

“But our employees have been working so hard and rallying and doing whatever it takes to keep our schools open,” he said.

Parrish said maintaining an adequate pool of substitutes has been difficult for a long time and some roles go unfilled, leaving on-duty staff with extra work to cover. The problem isn’t unique to Longview, he said.

Right now the district has enough testing supplies for students and staff but is concerned about availability going forward, Parrish said.

Kelso

The Kelso School District has reported eight student cases from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13 and one classroom closure at Lexington Elementary School on Tuesday. Kelso only reports student-to-student cases confirmed to be transmitted in schools.

Michele Nerland, district public information officer, said the students in the Lexington classroom were placed on quarantine due to possible exposure but didn’t share other details.

Before winter break, Kelso reported 27 cases and four classroom closures at Butler Acres Elementary in September and early October.

As part of the plan to remain in-person, the district has dedicated substitutes assigned to each school, a pool of available substitutes to call on, and on-site school and district staff who are ready to fill any gaps necessary, Nerland said. The district is recruiting for certificated and classified substitutes, she said.

“More than ever, in-person learning is vital in supporting the academic, physical, mental, and emotional well-being of our Kelso students,” Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said in a statement. “We are doing whatever we can to make in-person education happen every day. And we are making it happen thanks to our great staff in Kelso.”

Other school districts

The Castle Rock School District has reported 21 student and 10 staff cases so far this month. Most are not in-school exposures, according to the district.

The district was down a couple bus routes at the end of the week because of an increase in COVID-19 cases, according to its website.

In mid-October, Kelso canceled two bus routes because of driver shortages. On Nov. 9, most Woodland students started school two hours late because of a shortage of available bus drivers.

The Woodland School District Thursday announced it is suspending middle school athletics starting Friday because of a shortage in rapid tests. Washington student athletes are required to be tested three times a week.

“We know our student athletes and their families are disappointed, and we will continue doing everything in our power to obtain supplies of the required tests,” Superintendent Michael Green said in a statement. “We will restart suspended athletics once we have enough supply to meet the WIAA testing requirements.”

The Kalama School District did not return a request for comment and has not posted updated information online.

Toledo Schools Superintendent Chris Rust sent an open letter to the community Friday asking for substitutes to help prevent the district from moving to hybrid or remote learning.

People with a high school diploma, no criminal record and who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or who can assert a medical or religious exemption can get hired, Rust wrote. Those with an associate’s or bachelor’s degree can be certified as an emergency substitute teacher and deliver lesson plans prepared by regular instructors.

Anyone interested should contact Teachers on Call at 800-713-4439. Those who need an emergency sub certificate can make an appointment with Rust at the district office to get started. Substitute classified staff are paid an hourly wage associated with their job. Substitute teachers are paid $145 per day.

The district will pay people to learn how to drive a school bus. Those who can drive a bus or who are interested should call the bus garage at 360-864-2393 to apply.

“Our entire community is depending upon us to keep our schools open in-person and to not miss any more days of instruction,” Rust wrote. “If you can help, now is the time to come forward. We have never needed our community’s help more than right now.”

Brennen Kauffman contributed to this report.

