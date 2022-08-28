Cowlitz County schools face continued enrollment drops

Public schools both locally and nationally have been losing students since the pandemic started, triggering a corresponding drop in funding, as enrollment is often a factor in dolling out educational dollars.

Millions of students are no longer attending public schools throughout the U.S., opting for private, charter or at-home schools, according to a recent study by education policy publication Education Next.

Similar trends are seen in Cowlitz County. The reason behind the change is not clear, but local school officials and homeschooling groups have said the accessibility of remote and hybrid learning during the pandemic may have pushed some families to rethink their schooling options.

The local numbers

Enrollment has continued to dip since the start of the 2019-20 school year in Longview schools, according to a district report card from the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Since October 2019, Longview schools have lost about 350 students and started 2021 with 6,322 total.

In Kelso, enrollment has dropped by 200 since 2019 and now has 4,838 students. Kelso School District spokesperson Michele Nerland said many families made a switch to homeschooling and online alternatives.

Smaller school districts in the county are also facing a shrinking student population. Castle Rock lost about 150, or 9%, of its students, according to OSPI, though 10 students did return at the start of the 2021-22 school year and brought total enrollment to 1,381.

Woodland School District saw about 160 students leave the district in recent years and now has 2,372 enrollees. It’s not the lowest enrollment seen in Woodland; that was in 2015 when the district reported 2,343 students total. Toutle Lake initially lost 24 students between 2019 and 2020, but enrollment bounced back in 2021 as the district gained 33 students to bring its total to 701.

The impact to funding

As schools across Cowlitz County report some of their lowest enrollments since before the pandemic, school officials are bracing for what could result in cuts to state funding.

Most of a school’s funding per pupil comes from state dollars, either through pandemic-related emergency help or through programs passed by the Legislature. According to state superintendent data, about 80% of Longview School District’s funding comes from the state.

“Funding is definitely dependent on enrollment,” Kelso’s Nerland said.

Longview School District on Monday passed its $109 million budget for the 2022-23 school year with plans to lean on the short-term federal Elementary and Secondary Education Relief funding. After those dollars run out, school board documents show the district is planning to lose nearly $6 million in its total fund balance after the next four years.

Educational competition

Jen Garrison Stuber, advocacy chair at Washington Homeschool Organization, said the pandemic made many families realize homeschooling could be a flexible option for them.

When schools closed in March 2020, Stuber said the organization went from getting about 10 emails a day to about 40 from parents who wanted to explore other options.

“It’s the ability to tailor the education to the individual child,” Stuber said. “That means a lot of different things for a lot of different families.”

Besides homeschooling, which takes a student out of the district, a local virtual academy has also been popular with students, Nerland said.

Enrollment in the Kelso Virtual Academy for years hovered around 30 students. By the 2020-21 school year, KVA had 881 enrolled.

Many of those decided to go back in-person the next year, but with 235 students in 2021, enrollment in the virtual academy still remains higher than recorded pre-pandemic years, according to OSPI’s report card.

Private school has also been another option.

Longview’s Three Rivers Christian School has seen many new families, even some who moved across the country to enroll in the private school, Three Rivers Superintendent Erin Hart said. It’s taken officials there by surprise.

“In past years we could look and know, ‘Well this is how many students we’re going to have,’ but in the last two years we’ve been surprised … with the difference of what we think will happen and what actually happens,” Hart said.

Overall, Three Rivers has seen some student turnover, but not major consistent changes in enrollment since the outset of the pandemic, likely because the cost of private school can become an obstacle for families looking for a different option, Hart said.

Attracting new students

In some cases, like in Kalama and Toutle Lake, enrollment actually rose after 2020. Between the beginning of the 2019 school year and 2020 school year, Kalama lost 41 students. Then in 2021 it gained 74 students and now has more enrolled than in 2019 at 1,112.

Kalama School District spokesperson Nick Shanmac said by email, “The district is moving in a positive direction regarding enrollment. This is largely due to the district’s new offerings in early learning (preschool and transitional kindergarten).

“That being said, we’re closely watching new housing developments in the area, as well as interest and inflation rates, and making strategic budgetary decisions to ensure we’re being good stewards of public funds.”

Though enrollment in Kelso still trails pre-pandemic numbers, Nerland said the district has started to see it come back also because of the district’s efforts to expand early learning options.

“Most of those efforts are focused on students entering the school system for the first time,” Nerland said.