Cowlitz County students celebrated the end of high school and start of a new chapter at this weekend's ceremonies.

Castle Rock, Kalama, Kelso, Longview and Woodland high schoolers also received their spotlights throughout the week.

The schools host events for the class of 2023 all week, including a senior breakfast in Castle Rock and a "grad parade" in Kelso. During the parades, seniors walk through the elementary school to show younger kids where they could expect to be when they reach that last year of school.

Kelso High School senior Presley Nippert said the dedication of teachers, counselors and the school district is what helped her get through these last four years.

"These aspects of our high school careers have come together to make this moment all the more rewarding," Nippert told the crowd Saturday at their ceremony. "On behalf of our entire class, I'd like to thank the Kelso staff, who selflessly supported us and push us through our best and worst days."

Kalama High School counselor Jane Delker said they start planning graduation when students enter their junior year. And they don’t stop planning until the official ceremony begins.

“Students are working up until the end to finish their classes,” Delker said.

The class of 74 graduated Friday in Chinook Stadium.

About 8 miles south in Woodland, more than 130 graduates received diplomas Friday night as well. Three students spoke during the ceremony — BrookLynn Donald, Angelina Smith and Araceli Lopez Solano.

Kalama has also adapted to the changes brought on by the pandemic, said Ken White, a history teacher who helps put the ceremony together. In 2020, they hosted a graduation where families drove by in cars and brought in the community to celebrate.

They also try to include students as much as possible in the process, Delker said. Chosen class presidents have a say in what the grad announcements look like, how they want to style their caps and gowns, and music choices.

“This is for them,” White said.

