Cowlitz County COVID-19 case rates rising in children

Cowlitz County saw an average of 84 new confirmed and probable cases per day from specimens collected September 7-13, and while weekly new case counts appear to have leveled off, “the precise trend is uncertain,” the report said.

While case counts among adults have decreased since the start of the school year, cases in children aged 0 to 17 have seen about a 30% increase in case counts during this same time period.

“More analysis is needed to understand what is driving this increase,” the report said. “Last spring, community members asked if increased testing explained the disproportionate increase we were seeing in youth. We investigated this question in the Spotlight section of our June 23 COVID-19 data report and were unable to make any solid conclusions.”

Complete testing data from the Washington State Department of Health are not yet available, but the report said the county will continue to track the question and other potential drivers of youth case trends and provide updates when available.

Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso schools all use COVID-19 dashboards to report cases in schools. Other local districts do not publicly report cases in schools.