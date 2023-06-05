Castle Rock High School

Commencement ceremony

When: 7 p.m. June 9.

Where: Rocket Stadium, 5180 West Side Hwy., Castle Rock.

Tickets required: No.

Top honors

Valedictorian: Isabella Remmers.

Salutatorian: Paige Kessler.

Discovery High School

Serenity Agee, Kaleb Beard, Olivia Beisel, Mariah Bickford, Eli Burtch, Maricruise Ruiz, Isaac Dover, Mariah Epperson, Rhaesann Flett-Munson, Raquel Gonzalez-Oliver, Alexis Harris, Ozarrine Huffman, Hayley Larson, Sorrowlily Lindorff, Bianka Perez, Kassidy Smith, Alaena Spencer, Zoey Stupek-Chamberlain, Trystan Tucker, Mary Wakefield, Aaliyah Zimmerman

Commencement ceremony

When: 6 p.m. June 8.

Where: Father's House Church, 1228 Washington Way, Longview.

Tickets required: No.

Kalama High School

Editor's note: Individual photos of Kalama High School students couldn't be accessed to post online, but can be seen in The Daily News E-edition.

Baccalaureate ceremony

When: 7 p.m. June 7.

Where: Kalama Church of the Nazarene, 501 Cloverdale Rd., Kalama.

Tickets: No.

Speakers: Keri McHattie of the Kalama Church of the Nazarene, Wes Eader of the Kalama Baptist Church, and Robbie Neal of Riverview Church.

Commencement ceremony

When: 7 p.m. June 9

Where: Kalama School District stadium, 548 China Garden Rd., Kalama.

Tickets required: No.

Speakers: To be determined.

Top honors

Valedictorians: Elyse DiCristina, Elliana Norton, Alena Ross and Ellie Shipley.

Salutatorian: None.

Kelso High School

Baccalaureate ceremony

When: 7 p.m. June 8.

Where: Kelso High School school gym, 1904 Allen St., Kelso.

Tickets required: No.

Commencement ceremony

When: 1 p.m. June 10.

Where: Kelso High School Schroeder Field, 1904 Allen St., Kelso.

Tickets required: No.

Top honors

Valedictorian: Angeline Eugenis.

Salutatorians: Jolene Pollich and Jason Tran.

Kelso Virtual Academy

Baccalaureate ceremony

When: 7 p.m. June 8.

Where: Kelso High School school gym, 1904 Allen St., Kelso.

Tickets required: No.

Commencement ceremony

When: 1 p.m. June 10.

Where: Kelso High School Schroeder Field, 1904 Allen St., Kelso.

Tickets required: No.

Top honors

Valedictorian: Derek A. Gerasimovich.

Salutatorian: Roxy Renee Remmers.

Longview Virtual Academy

Haylie Abercrombie, Levi Bevel, Gabriell Cochran, Hannah Ferrell, Lillian Hinton, Lynn Kennedy, Jacy Lewis, Nathaniel Murray, Sabrina Murray, Alexia Padilla, Keely Rice, James Schoonover, Evan Suenkel, James Treat, Wendy Wallin, Kyle White, Reagan Wilkinson, James Wiltz

Commencement ceremony

When: 6 p.m. June 8.

Where: Father's House Church, 1228 Washington Way, Longview.

Tickets required: No.

Loowit High School

Baccalaureate ceremony

When: 7 p.m. June 8.

Where: Kelso High School school gym, 1904 Allen St., Kelso.

Tickets required: No.

Commencement ceremony

When: 1 p.m. June 10.

Where: Kelso High School Schroeder Field, 1904 Allen St., Kelso.

Tickets required: No.

Mark Morris High School

Baccalaureate ceremony

When: 7 p.m. June 8.

Where: R.A. Long High School auditorium, 2903 Nichols Blvd., Longview.

Tickets required: No.

Commencement ceremony

When: Noon June 10.

Where: Mark Morris High School gym, 1602 Mark Morris Crt., Longview.

Tickets required: Yes.

Top honors

Mark Morris does not award a valedictorian or salutatorian, but the top 2% of students in the class are: Kelcie Balkan, Ainsley Hayes, Nolan Kessler, Isabella Merzoian, Olivia Pickett and Chloe Swanstrom.

Rainier High School

Commencement ceremony

When: 7 p.m. June 10.

Where: Rainier Schools Chris Binder Memorial Gymnasium, 28170 Old Rainier Rd., Rainier.

Speaker: Rainier Junior Senior High School teacher Shanda Wagner.

Tickets required: Yes.

Top honors

Valedictorian: Manon Lever.

Salutatorian: Kendall Crape.

R.A. Long High School

Baccalaureate ceremony

When: 7 p.m. June 8.

Where: R.A. Long High School auditorium, 2903 Nichols Blvd., Longview.

Tickets required: No.

Commencement ceremony

When: 10 a.m. June 10.

Where: The front lawn of R.A. Long High School, 2903 Nichols Blvd., Longview.

Tickets required: No.

Top honors

Valedictorians: Meredith Chesley, Lucas Davies, Sandra Martinez-Mondragon, Aiden McCoy, Micah Miner and Natasha Ruddell.

Salutatorian: Marisa Yeam.

Three Rivers Christian High School

Baccalaureate ceremony

None.

Commencement ceremony

When: 6 p.m. June 9.

Where: Newlife Church, 2441 42nd Ave., Longview.

Speakers: Three Rivers teacher Oliver Black, Valedictorian Jenna Dennis and Salutatorian Meitong (Crystal) Pan.

Tickets required: No.

Top honors

Valedictorian: Jenna Dennis.

Salutatorian: Meitong (Crystal) Pan.

Toutle Lake High School

Baccalaureate ceremony

None.

Commencement ceremony

When: 4 p.m. June 10.

Where: Toutle Lake High School gym, 5050 Spirit Lake Hwy., Toutle.

Tickets required: No.

Top honors

Valedictorian: Karlie Smith.

Salutatorian: Olivia Grose.

Woodland High School

Baccalaureate ceremony

None.

Commencement ceremony

When: 7 p.m. June 9.

Where: Woodland High School, 1500 Dike Access Rd., Woodland.

Tickets required: If the ceremony is held outside at the high school stadium, no tickets are required. If the ceremony is held inside the gym, tickets are required. The exact location is determined the week of graduation.

Top honors

Woodland does not award a valedictorian and salutatorian, but the top 5% of students in the class are: Jade Avery, Samantha Clemens, Brooklynn Donald, Owen Dunn, Grace Hay, Addison Holler, Kristi Koistinen and Sydnee Zirker.