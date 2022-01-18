COVID surge pushes Toledo schools to run remotely, cancels Castle Rock bus routes

The surging case numbers from the omicron variant of COVID-19 have pushed the Toledo School District to reluctantly return to online classes.

Superintendent Chris Rust said the district, like many others in Washington, had been dealing with a rise in staff absences and COVID cases since the end of winter break. The breaking point came Monday when five of the district’s nine bus drivers notified the district they would be out Tuesday. Three of those absences were from drivers who tested positive for COVID-19.

“I think we all consider this a defeat,” Rust said. “We have worked so hard this year to keep from having to close and this is really unfortunate.”

Toledo teachers spent Tuesday preparing to make the shift. Staff passed out Chromebooks and wireless hotspots to students who didn’t have a way to attend remote classes from home. Middle and high school students who could log on Tuesday attended stripped-down online classes, while elementary school students picked up packets from their teachers.

Some parents floated ideas about organizing carpools to make up for the lack of bus drivers. Rust said while the district appreciates the idea, it opens up Toledo schools for liability if something were to happen to a student during the carpools and it would not be fair to students who couldn’t find their own rides.

“To say ‘You just bring your kids to school and if you can’t, we’ll catch you up later,’ that is really inequitable and it favors people who have those resources,” Rust said.

Not everything in the district will have to run virtually this week. The LifeSkills program at Toledo Elementary School was canceled because of positive COVID tests, but the middle and high school ones continued.

Any extracurricular activities or events that don’t rely on buses will move ahead as normal this week. As of Tuesday afternoon, Rust believed all sports teams that require buses would be able to arrange travel as well.

Barring a second wave of new cases affecting staff, Rust hopes the district will be able to get students back into the school buildings Monday.

Castle Rock forced to cancel routesThe Castle Rock School District canceled bus routes 15 and 17 for the majority of last week after an increase in COVID-19 cases led to a driver shortage. The district announced Tuesday morning the same routes are canceled through Friday.

Superintendent Ryan Greene said that of the four routes cancelled since the start of January, two were because of COVID and two were for accidents or other “unforeseen emergencies.” With not enough substitute drivers to cover all the absences, Greene had to make the unfortunate call to close routes.

“You see the bus drivers more than other departments and when you have to cancel a route, it affects a lot more families in the community,” Greene said.

Castle Rock canceled the bus routes worked by the drivers who were sick or absent. Greene said the district was considering tweaking that policy or condensing routes to get through the next few weeks without any more cancellations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.