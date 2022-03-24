County survey results show decrease in drug abuse among students, depression remaining high but steady in last year

A statewide student health survey shows that since 2018 mental health concerns like depression remain high for Cowlitz County students, but reveals a decrease in drug and alcohol abuse among them.

Fewer students are drinking, smoking cigarettes or vaping since 2018, according to the 2021 Cowlitz County results from the Washington State Health Care Authority survey released Tuesday. About 60% of county students in sixth, eighth and 10th grades responded to the survey.

More students in 2021 said drinking alcohol or smoking cigarettes posed a risk to their health, according to the survey.

Sarah Mariani, section manager with the authority’s behavioral health division, said the survey could not provide all the answers but could help inform families and schools on students’ current struggles.

“Parents and adult caregivers are one of the most influential factors as to whether they use substances,” Mariani said. “Having that positive relationship between parents and their children is really important.”

In 2021, about one in 10 sophomores reported having an alcoholic drink in the last 30 days, down about 8% from 2018. A similar decline in drinking was reported by sixth- and eighth-grade students.

Deb Drandoff, director of prevention and youth services with the local Educational Service District No. 112, said several factors can contribute to teen drug and alcohol abuse, like accessibility, self-medication and socialization. Still, the survey shows a steep drop from 2010 in terms of teens who abuse drugs or drink alcohol, she said.

“A lot of this data is very unexpected,” Drandoff said, noting feelings of depression has remained “stable” since 2010. “I’m surprised it wasn’t more, just based on what we heard anecdotally.”

Eighth-grade students who said they experienced bullying in the last month decreased since 2018. Nearly seven in 10 students interviewed said they felt they could turn to someone in their community to talk to about important issues.

However, fewer students in eighth and 10th grades said they felt like the adults in the school would almost always, or often, try to stop bullying.

Cowlitz County students reported slightly higher levels of depression than in 2018. About 40% of 10th- and eighth-graders this year said they felt consistently sad or hopeless in the last two weeks. In 2018, 39% of those in 10th grade and 34% of eighth-grade students reported these feelings.

Contemplating suicide among eighth-graders remained the same since the 2018 survey, with 18% who said they seriously considered ending their lives in the past year.

According to the survey, Native American students are at the highest risk of depression, with 50% who reported feeling consistently sad or hopeless. Female students and those who self-identify as gay or bisexual are three to four times more likely to experience suicidal ideation and depression, according to the health care authority.

Among 10th-grade students overall, suicidal ideation decreased in 2021. This year, 20% said they considered suicide, whereas in 2018, 24% of the students gave the same answer.

“We saw persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness,” Mariani said. “The rates of students reporting those feelings have remained steady. It’s still concerning.”

Students’ overall enjoyment in school dropped during 2021 from around 36% in 2018 to about 30%, according to the survey.

Drandoff said the survey also showed about 75% of the interviewed county students felt somewhat or very hopeful. More than 80% of the students said they felt safe at school.

Mariani said more than 200,000 students statewide responded to the survey, which works to give each school district a picture of the main concerns in their schools and tools on how to help.

“I’m not sure we necessarily have more mental illness, but we definitely have kids who struggled these past two years,” Drandoff said. “This is just the beginning of the story.”

