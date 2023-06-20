A Kelso High School alum and current Nashville-based independent musician will perform at his old school this weekend to fundraise for the student-run organization that works to support clubs, theater and events.

Cort Carpenter, who now lives in Nashville as a regularly performing country music artist, is returning to Kelso after graduating in 2005. The high school is where his mother worked as a cheerleading coach, his father the assistant football coach, and where Carpenter played several sports in school.

But one day Carpenter took up the guitar and never looked back. In an interview with The Daily News, Carpenter said he was happy to put on a country music concert to support the high school and its Associated Student Body, which is run by students to help put on events, fundraisers and support for extracurriculars.

“Coming back to Kelso to play is super special ... but it’s also supporting high school ASB, which the proceeds of every ticket are going to support them,” Carpenter said. “I want that to be the focus.”

The money from the $10-ticket sales will go straight into the ASB account. The all-ages concert will open gates at 4 p.m. Saturday, with the performance set to begin 5 p.m. on Schroeder Field at KHS. Tickets can be bought at the door, or by visiting www.kukn.com/cort or eventbrite.com.

“This is for everyone to come and enjoy, whether you’re in Longview or in Kelso,” he said. “It’s a big moneymaker for kids, and you get a big country concert.”

Carpenter will be coming off a show he’s scheduled to play Friday at Ponderosa Lounge & Grill in Portland. He will also come with an accompanying band. They will film the event and may have drones flying around to capture the concert as well.

When first starting out as a musician, Carpenter spent time in Los Angeles and soon found a passion for country music, he said. He then joined the robust music scene on Broadway Street in Nashville, which gave him the opportunity to play larger festivals like Live Nation’s Watershed Music Festival, travel around and accomplish “so many amazing things,” he said.

According to his artist website, Carpenter has been nominated five times at the Josie Music Awards for independent music and in 2017 won “Male Entertainer of the Year.” Carpenter recently released his first full-length studio album “All In.”

Seating at Saturday’s concert is first-come, first-served, according to the website for Cookin’ Country 105.5, the local country station helping to put on the event. Attendees can stand on the track or sit in the grandstands. No alcohol is permitted at the show, but a Kelso Rotary food truck is scheduled to be on site.

If you go What: Cort Carpenter concert at Kelso High School. When: Doors open around 4 p.m. Saturday and the show starts around 5 p.m. Where: Kelso High School's Schroeder Field, 1904 Allen St., Kelso. Cost: $10 per person for all ages, either at the door, or online a www.kukn.com/cort or eventbrite.com for an extra $2.69. Info: cortcarpenter.com