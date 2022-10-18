Construction projects in Kelso get updated timelines after supply delays, cost inflation

Several building upgrades in the Kelso School District are on track to finish in the next few years, after ongoing nationwide supply chain and cost inflation caused some uncertainty over when they could be completed.

Projects like the Rose Valley Elementary School and Huntington Middle School upgrades faced delays as a result of these factors, said Regional Project Manager Phil Iverson with the area's Educational Service District.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

"We were hoping we'd be wrapped up this month, coming to the end of this month," Iverson told school board members during Monday's meeting. "Unfortunately, with all kinds of different supply chain issues and everything else, we've extended out a little bit, but that's a good thing in many ways."

About 88% of the work on these modernization projects have been completed, Iverson said.

The district used the funds from a voter-approved 2018 bond they dedicated toward upgrading several of its buildings, including Carrolls Elementary, Lexington Elementary, Butler Acres Elementary and Coweeman Middle schools.

Rose Valley Elementary School students were set to move into the Catlin Elementary School building this year but are now scheduled to finish the rest of this year at school before construction can begin in summer 2023 and finish by fall 2024.

"We think this is the best approach to solving the material issues and it should be a good project," said Craig Collins with Collins Architectural Group.

A modernization project at Huntington Middle School is also wrapping up, and students moved into the upgraded facility Oct. 11. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled 5-6 p.m. Nov. 2.

Multiple Cowlitz County school districts have recently focused on these types of construction projects, often helped by voter-approved bonds and federal relief funds to upgrade air quality, carpeting, floors, roofing, security and electrical systems.

Longview School District dedicated some of its budget toward adding new electronic signs at Longview's schools, finishing work on new Career and Technical Education classrooms and installing electronic security vestibules.

Kalama School District also used a 2018 bond totaling $63.4 million to build a new elementary school, upgrade Kalama High School and construct a 33,000 square-foot secondary building that includes six middle school classrooms and science laboratories.