Tension between public schools and parents was the focus of a K-12 public education conference Saturday in Longview, though it was met with resistance from local residents who say the issue of “parental rights” is a cover for anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and restricting teachers.

Held at Fathers House Church and sponsored by conservative Christian lobbying group Family Policy Institute of Washington, the "Crisis in K-12 Education" conference included topics also playing out on a national stage: claims of critical race theory, the promotion of school choice and a push against gender-inclusive practices in the classroom.

Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, spoke at the seven-hour seminar on Saturday.

Walsh told The Daily News he wanted to address what he said is an overstep by the state to dictate certain curriculum — namely, comprehensive sex education.

Other concerns included expanding special education funding and school choice, he said.

“The state has a role in defining standards,” Walsh said Friday. "But how the standards are met and the details of implementation should rest with the locally elected school board. And if they fail to achieve the standards, then the local people should vote them out and vote in new school board members."

Passed in 2020, the comprehensive sexual health bill reportedly had "little effect" on local school districts, officials told TDN at the time.

Bills introduced during the 2023 state Legislature aimed to widen parents’ control over what happens in the classroom, like a law that would make all curriculum and teachers' materials available to parents before being brought to the board. To the frustration of several Republican lawmakers, most of these bills fizzled out.

Robert Mumford, a longtime Longview resident, helped organize a small counterdemonstration outside Fathers House Church on Saturday.

He said they were not looking for confrontation, but wanted to make it clear they viewed the seminar less as a discussion over parental rights and more as a way to censor schools.

“We're very, very concerned about this being an extension of what's going on nationally, politically, et cetera,” Mumford said. "Parents have a full right to review the materials that are in their health classes and to have their children not attend certain elements of the health education classes. They have their full rights anyway. (The conference organizers) are the ones that are going to create the crisis in education in my book."

Brad Payne, legislative affairs director with Family Policy Institute of Washington, said in an interview the institute’s goals were to fight against a school system they say has gone “wayward.”

Payne said school districts are "rewriting history" and promoting "gender confusion," though he admitted he does not know for sure what is being taught in individual classrooms.

The Longview School District has never taught critical race theory, said district spokesperson Rick Parrish. While he cannot see every complaint that falls on the desks of school and district leaders, Parrish said they have not seen an increase in complaints over gender identity or parents who claim their child is being taught critical race theory.

"We really have nothing to do with any of this," Parrish told The Daily News.

Mumford, whose marriage to Gary Schmauder in 2012 was reportedly the first gay marriage in Cowlitz County, said the push to discourage kids from talking about or using preferred pronouns reminds him of his own struggles as a young gay Christian boy.

“It's very offensive to claim what they're claiming,” Mumford said, who is still a devout Christian. "In my book, it's not Christianity. It's the same hateful attitudes."

Payne said while they are not trying to attack specific teachers or schools, they want parents to have more choice and access to what school boards approve. And if the school boards are not reflecting parents' values, Payne said, the institute helps get new members elected.

Payne said students are being taught "social and cultural values" over basic skills like math, reading and science. This was made clear by recent drops in test scores, he said.

"I don't want to get into what they're teaching very specifically, and it's certainly not a reflection on one school," Payne said. "But the scores themselves are indicative of what we're not teaching. We're not teaching reading skills. We're not teaching math."

While test scores in Longview and Kelso slightly dipped in recent years, district leaders have pointed to the years students spent in remote or hybrid learning as the main cause for these drops rather than any specific change in curriculum.

Data from the Longview School District shows students are largely on track to meet their yearly growth goals, according to school board documents from the April 6 meeting.

Only two grades between second and eighth are reporting reading scores worse than what they were last year, trailing by about 1%. Math scores have fared slightly worse but do not suggest dramatic losses; students in nearly every grade are behind by about 1% to 3%.

Mumford said he knows several people who work in education and is assured none of the concerns over critical race theory or inappropriate sexual health education are accurate.

As someone who had a long career working with kids as a social worker, Mumford said he felt the conference would scare parents into believing their child was being indoctrinated.

That attitude, Mumford said, is what sends struggling kids into an anxious depression.

"Don't make my life more miserable by trying to fight against things like normalizing (LGBTQ+ people) in school, because I know what's coming next," Mumford said. "What's next is restricting books in our library. There is nothing wrong with a book that shows two dads or two moms. The worst thing we can do to our kids is hide them away from reality and act like it doesn't exist."