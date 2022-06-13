Columbia Valley Gardens, Cascade welcome new principals

Longview's Columbia Valley Gardens Elementary School and Cascade Middle School will start next fall with new principals who are coming in with both teaching and administration experience.

William Lee, Mount Solo Middle School's current assistant principal, said he spent most of career as an elementary school teacher, and it's partly why he took the job at Columbia Valley Gardens. Although he liked being inside the classroom, he decided to move into the school administration side of education.

"Going to elementary, it's going to be great," Lee said. "Working with those kindergarteners and seeing them all the way through to, you know, six years later when they leave after fifth grade, that part is very exciting."

Tony Smith will take on a new role as Cascade's newest principal this fall after years as the View Ridge Middle School principal in the Ridgefield School District.

Though he has lived in Longview for seven years and commuted to Ridgefield, Smith said his life has changed in that time. He got married and now has four children he'd like to see more often.

When the job at Cascade opened, Smith said he decided it would be best for his family.

"I'm also hearing about how the Longview School District is building more collaboration between staff, and that's something I'm looking forward to," Smith said.

The path for Smith

Smith earned his bachelor's degree at Gonzaga University before earning a master's in educational leadership from Washington State University Vancouver.

He taught high school history and English at Camas High School in Vancouver, worked as an assistant principal at Coweeman Middle School and then worked as a principal in Cashmere, Washington.

Seven years ago he settled in Ridgefield, describing his decision to leave as a good opportunity to be with his family, though hard to say goodbye to the Ridgefield School District.

"This is an incredible group of people I get to work with here," Smith said. "The kids and families are dear to me, so I'm definitely not running away from a job I didn't like, and it's good to leave on good terms."

Lee's background

Lee has a background in instructional leadership and spent the years prior to moving to Longview working with teachers across the Vancouver School District. He said he enjoys data analysis, and using that to help schools.

Lee has a master's degree in education he earned from Eastern Washington University, and last spring he finished his administration credentials so he could take on jobs as a public school principal. Last year he decided to apply to the open assistant principal position at Mount Solo and has been there ever since.

"It was actually a bittersweet decision to go for a principal job at CVG because I was excited at the career prospect, but this has been a great, great learning experience for me here," he said.

Lee and Smith both officially move into their roles July 1.

