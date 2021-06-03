Civil War food drive collects more than 5,700 pounds of food

The seventh Mark Morris and R.A. Long high schools Civil War food drive collected more than 5,700 pounds of food for Lower Columbia CAP, with Mark Morris coming out ahead.

This year the drive was modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students did not go door-to-door to collect donations and the drive was held later in the year.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

This year, totals were 2,302 pounds from Mark Morris, 1,939 pounds from R.A. Long and 1,534 pounds from Columbia Heights.

In 2019, R.A. Long took the title of champion of the good-natured competition.

Advisers said the lack of door-to-door collection accounted for the lower collection than in years past. In 2019, the sixth Civil War food drive collected more than 15,000 pounds of food.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.