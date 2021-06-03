 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Civil War food drive collects more than 5,700 pounds of food
0 comments
editor's pick

Civil War food drive collects more than 5,700 pounds of food

{{featured_button_text}}
Civil War Food Drive (copy)

Students from Mark Morris and R.A. Long high schools show off a portion of the Civil War Food Drive donations for Lower Columbia Community Action Program in March 2019. 

 Mallory Gruben

The seventh Mark Morris and R.A. Long high schools Civil War food drive collected more than 5,700 pounds of food for Lower Columbia CAP, with Mark Morris coming out ahead.

This year the drive was modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students did not go door-to-door to collect donations and the drive was held later in the year.

This year, totals were 2,302 pounds from Mark Morris, 1,939 pounds from R.A. Long and 1,534 pounds from Columbia Heights.

In 2019, R.A. Long took the title of champion of the good-natured competition.

Advisers said the lack of door-to-door collection accounted for the lower collection than in years past. In 2019, the sixth Civil War food drive collected more than 15,000 pounds of food.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Civil War food drive back on this year
Education

Civil War food drive back on this year

This year, students will bring in food all this week, and the community is invited to drop off food at the high school of their choosing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Food can also be dropped off at CAP at any time.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News