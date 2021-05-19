Civil War food drive back on this year

The Mark Morris, R.A. Long Civil War food drive is back on this year as COVID-19 restrictions lifted enough to resume the tradition.
R.A. Long Associated Student Body advisor Josh Donaldson said the drive was canceled last year and almost didn't happen this year, but "we decided if were going to do it we needed to do it now."
In 2019, the sixth civil war food drive collected more than 15,000 pounds of food.
"We're trying to get it back," he said. "There are still restrictions so we're not doing door-to-door pickup like in the past, but hopefully we're back to normal next year."
The food drive usually is held in March and pits the two high schools against each other in a friendly competition to see how much food they can collect for Lower Columbia CAP.
Mark Morris Associated Student Body advisor Travis Ruhter said students worked hard over Zoom and messaging services to plan the drive, adapting to shifting schedules and changing COVID-19 regulations. Finding an alternative to the walk-and-knock method was "one of the big hurdles we had to get through," he said, but they found a solution.
This year, students will bring in food all this week, and the community is invited to drop off food at the high school of their choosing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Food can also be dropped off at Lower Columbia CAP at any time.
"Our goal is that our students and community can get involved, just because this year with COVID there's definitely been a need," Donaldson said.
Ruhter said the teams decided that even if they only got a handful of cans, it would be worth it, but so far at least a couple thousand pounds of donations have rolled in. The students also set up partnerships with local businesses like Grocery Outlet and Rise and Shine, a local spin studio, whose owner is raffling off prizes if clients bring items to their spin class.
The students plan the entire thing, Donaldson said, which helps give them life skills and shows them that for all the inter-school competition, "in the grand scheme of things a Longview family is a Longview family."
Ruhter said the event shows students how their actions have an impact outside the halls of the schools, and "to realize civic participation is the only way we're going to get through something like this pandemic."
"Everything that we're doing is trying to get students to realize what it takes to be be an individual with a voice who steps up and says my community is my community and no one else will help it if I don't get involved," Ruhter said. "Sometimes I think they don't see all that they're capable of."
