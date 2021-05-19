Civil War food drive back on this year

"Our goal is that our students and community can get involved, just because this year with COVID there's definitely been a need," Donaldson said.

Ruhter said the teams decided that even if they only got a handful of cans, it would be worth it, but so far at least a couple thousand pounds of donations have rolled in. The students also set up partnerships with local businesses like Grocery Outlet and Rise and Shine, a local spin studio, whose owner is raffling off prizes if clients bring items to their spin class.

The students plan the entire thing, Donaldson said, which helps give them life skills and shows them that for all the inter-school competition, "in the grand scheme of things a Longview family is a Longview family."

+2 'Plenty of food' as Cowlitz County food banks report drop in demand as pandemic relief boosts supply People trickled through the Kelso Faith Center Church picking up jars of jelly and other food items stacked on tables spaced six feet apart Thursday.

Ruhter said the event shows students how their actions have an impact outside the halls of the schools, and "to realize civic participation is the only way we're going to get through something like this pandemic."

"Everything that we're doing is trying to get students to realize what it takes to be be an individual with a voice who steps up and says my community is my community and no one else will help it if I don't get involved," Ruhter said. "Sometimes I think they don't see all that they're capable of."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.