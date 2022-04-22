Castle Rock students, families scramble to raise graduation party funds after COVID fundraiser pause

CASTLE ROCK — The pandemic's pause on in-person fundraisers has left Castle Rock High School parents and students scrambling to make up thousands of dollars in graduation party donations.

Addie Ashby's son Easton is a high school junior, but didn't attend in-person classes for part of his freshman and sophomore years due to the state's switch to online learning to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The pause on in-person classes also hampered in-person donation drives, where students and families host to offer overnight, class-wide graduation parties, typically held after the school's ceremony, outside of the city and chaperoned by parents.

At the start of this school year, the class of 2023 had no money set aside for a graduation celebration.

"We are way behind where classes would usually be at this point," Ashby said.

Parties

Tessie Cherrington, whose daughter Maylena is a senior, said the graduation parties — advertised as safe and alcohol-free — are a long-standing tradition in the city of roughly 3,000.

"It's been done in our small town for as far back as I remember," she said.

A class that graduated about a decade ago raised as much as $30,000 for a graduation celebration, Cherrington said.

When Ashby's daughter graduated in 2018, students were bused to Seattle for a cruise. Another class was bused to Centralia for a swim day, Ashby said. Others have rented games, like sumo-wrestling blow-up suits for students to wear and pretend to wrestle.

But upcoming classes might be left with smaller celebrations. Chartering buses for the classes of roughly 100 students cost about $3,000; renting games could be thousands more, Ashby said.

"We're going to do our best to give these kids an evening of fun," she said. "It could be a good old-fashioned carnival with parents volunteering."

Switch to online giving

Despite the pandemic, large donations to IRS-designated charities grew in 2020. The annual report Giving USA says donations to U.S. charities in 2020 were higher than any other year on record at the time.

Online giving also skyrocketed. The Blackbaud Institute, which researches nonprofit giving and is associated with a cloud software company for charities, says year-over-year giving online grew 9% in 2021 and 21% in 2020.

But in Castle Rock, students and families are used to raising funds outside of a designated nonprofit by selling candy bouquets during Valentine's Day and concessions at school sports games. For two years during the pandemic, those in-person fundraisers weren't possible.

"It's been an interesting ride trying to get this back up again," Ashby said.

How to donate Class of 2022: Call Tessie Cherrington at 360-749-1628. Class of 2023: cr-senior-parents---2023.square.site Drop off shoes May 14 and 30 at Castle Rock High School, 5180 West Side Highway, or Edward Jones, 333 A Street, Castle Rock. Drop off shoes through September at the Castle Rock Edward Jones, a ny Castle Rock School District building and Athletes Corner, 1244 15th Avenue, Longview.

Goals

Cherrington said the class of 2022 is done fundraising, mostly thanks to about 30 local businesses donating money the students couldn't raise in person during the pandemic over their sophomore and junior years.

Cherrington said students have sold doughnuts this school year through a Krispy Kreme fundraiser, where organizers purchase discounted doughnuts in Vancouver and sell for double the amount in Castle Rock.

Ashby said the class of 2023 also sells doughnuts, and collects used shoes. A company that helps organize similar fundraisers purchases and ships collected shoes to women in developing nations so they can support themselves through businesses as well as provide shoes for communities.

"You're getting rid of shoes, keeping them out of the landfill and putting our shoes to more use," Ashby said.

The shoe fundraiser was conceived as a way to raise money without asking for cash during a time when people could still be reeling from the pandemic's economic downturn, she said. Parents will see what can be purchased once the total is calculated.

"We don't have a goal," she said. "We're taking the approach to work backwards and be thankful for whatever we get."

