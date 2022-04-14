Castle Rock students build natural classroom Thursday in growing local, state push for outdoor learning

CASTLE ROCK — When science teacher Ryan Penner assigns students to study bugs, he said only about three types can be found in the grassy area outside his classroom. Common insects like honeybees and moths live in grass, but Penner wants students to see the mason bees and beetles that also call Castle Rock home.

“You can’t learn a lot in grass,” Penner said. “Grass is the nation’s largest crop, but it doesn’t help much.”

Dozens of Castle Rock High School students Thursday traded books for shovels with the goal of replacing 10,000-square-feet of grass with native plants outside Penner’s classroom. Native species like Willamette pine trees and local mock orange shrubs will draw the different insects and birds Penner is eager to point out.

The project is part of local and state movements to move learning from inside the four walls of a classroom to the outdoors.

State lawmakers designated millions of dollars in March to ensure younger students have access to study outside. The United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties also hosted its first Youth Day of Service, which included Castle Rock, Kelso and Cathlamet students volunteering in local parks and gardens Thursday and Friday.

“Volunteering gives students the skills they need and opens them up to opportunities they might not know about,” United Way President Sabrina Kochprapha said.

‘Learn better’

Penner already leads outdoor classes near the wetlands behind the high school and an area near the school’s greenhouse where he and students installed a natural stormwater system.

Those hands-on outdoor activities help students retain information, he said. Penner balances between the state-issued curriculum designed to be taught in classrooms and outdoor activities he creates to drive home those lessons.

“I don’t like doing book work,” he said. “An outdoor space I can take kids to will have a lot more impact on students. They will learn better.”

Castle Rock’s outdoor space isn’t just for science classes, Penner added. Woodshop students are considering making benches; art students might create sculptures. Students in the library could read outside; other classes could finish work in the space.

Students are planning to cover the area with mulch, and upperclassmen in Penner’s field ecology class are choosing the plants. The school already has received donations of native Washington shrubs like red flowering currants and golden currants from the Cowlitz Farm Forestry Association, said volunteer Nancy Chennault.

The United Way also donated funds to rent a sod cutter; the school’s science club donated money for a mesh fabric weed barrier; and students donated time. Penner estimated the project could have cost around $10,000 without donations.

United Way’s Kochprapha said the nonprofit extended its annual Day of Caring, which targets all ages, to youth this spring to promote learning while helping communities. About 350 students participated this year.

State funding

Washington leaders are working to emulate statewide outdoor education programs already located in states like Oregon, California and Alaska.

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee signed a statewide outdoor education bill into law March 23. The law sets aside $10 million in the state’s 2021-23 operating budget for the Office of Superintendent and Public Instruction and a statewide education foundation to provide grants for fifth- and sixth-grade students to learn outdoors, including by camping overnight.

Penner said he already applied for the funding, but was denied due to the grade restrictions. He said a state representative was hopeful grants could eventually be extended to more ages.

The 2021 results of a state-funded survey on the affects of outdoor learning show students benefitted from holding class outside. Results show 73% of teachers said they saw an improvement in student engagement. Students appeared more motivated and confident, the study says.

On Thursday, Castle Rock senior Scott Demeo, 17, dug up sod in the slushy rain and 40-degree weather, but said he prefers the work with his hands over book work.

“I love doing this type of stuff,” Demeo said. “I learn about how plants grow, and nature.”

