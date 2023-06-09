On Friday morning, Castle Rock High School seniors gathered in the cafeteria on their last day of school to eat breakfast prepared by their parents.

Parents of seniors worked together to make a meal of biscuits and gravy, bacon, pancakes, cinnamon rolls and juice made with love to celebrate graduation day.

Melissa Braaten, parent to Chase Rusher, said it has been amazing to be a part of a tight-knit group of parents. She said the breakfast is as much for the parents as it is for the kids.

"We do it to give the kids a sense of accomplishment and it also takes the pressure off of graduation since the parents are all supporting each other," said Braaten.

"It's a bit sad," added Erica Farland, mother to Samantha Farland. "You are serving someone who won't be here next year."

The breakfast, and graduation after party, were made possible through the parent group's fundraising. The money took about a year to raise.

The school reports 88 Castle Rock seniors are scheduled to graduate at 7 p.m. Friday in the school gymnasium.

Isabella Remmers graduates as the class valedictorian and Paige Kessler as the class salutatorian.